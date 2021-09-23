                 

Kapitol thanks volunteers for Cheltenham work

The team of volunteers that helped ensure the National Finals ran smoothly have been publicly thanked by the contest organisers.

  The team was given a prolonged round of applause when they had their picture taken on the contest stage

Thursday, 23 September 2021

        

Kapitol Promotions has publicly thanked its team of volunteers that worked so hard over the past weekend to enable the Cheltenham National Finals to go ahead in safety.

A picture of them was taken before the announcement of the results of the Second Section on Sunday evening — one which was accompanied by warm applause from the audience.

Indebted

Kapitol's management team of Philip Morris, Niki Bland and Tim Jones posted on its Facebook page: "We are indebted to our army of volunteers this weekend, who have tirelessly worked long hours across the last three days to ensure bands have the best experience at the Finals 2021 as possible.

They have welcomed bandspeople from all corners of the UK with a wonderful positive attitude, and they've made sure that performers have been given the best possible conditions in which to perform their best — all whilst wearing face masks during these unique times we are still faced with.

The Kapitol Crew have been amazing this weekend — so a massive personal thank you from us, it's been a pleasure to work with you all."

We are indebted to our army of volunteers this weekend, who have tirelessly worked long hours across the last three days to ensure bands have the best experience at the Finals 2021 as possibleKapitol Promotions Ltd

Cheltenham response

The response both on the weekend and after the event certainly endorsed the feelings of those present that the efforts had been both appreciated and worthwhile — with the image accompanied by comments thanking the team for their "hard work and dedication", which was undertaken with "professionalism, reassurance and grace".

Others felt they had done "an amazing job"undertaken by "informative and helpful people"on what was a "superb weekend".

        

