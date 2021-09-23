Foden's to honour Littlemore memory

The contribution made by Allan Littlemore to the banding movement and to Foden's and Leyland Bands in particular will be marked next month in a special concert.

The memory of Allan Littlemore, former Band Manager of both Foden's and Leyland bands, and one of the banding movement's most respected administrators and informed historians is to be marked in a special concert next month.

Memorial concert

Alan passed away in February this year and the musical celebration of his life will see Foden's Band give a free memorial concert on Sunday 17th October (3.00pm) at Sandbach School (CW11 3NS).

The band will be directed by his life long friend Richard Evans and his son Phillip Littlemore and will include music that held a significance for Allan throughout his life.

Desert Island Discs

Phillip told 4BR: "My father gave me a dozen ring binders in May last year with much of the content on family history, Foden trucks and his time in banding. When he passed away I began looking through them and found a section he'd called 'My Desert Island Discs'.

This gave me a starting point from which to select music for a concert and I'm delighted that Foden's was able to find a date in their busy diary to honour my father in this way."

Featured music

The music will include the march 'The Cossack', with soloists Mark Wilkinson and Gary Curtin performing 'Alpine Echoes' and 'Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms'.

Allan's love of jazz will see a new arrangement of Louis Belson's 'Skin Deep' featuring Anthony Mann, whilst the centrepiece will be Edmund Rubbra's 'Variations on the Shining River' on which Foden's so memorably won the 1958 National title.

Further details will be release close to the concert date.