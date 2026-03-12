BBE to spearhead campaign for brass band UNESCO recognition

Brass Bands England is hoping that people will help support the campaign to to get brass banding added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory.

Brass Bands England is to spearhead a campaign to get brass banding added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory.

Established in 2003, it currently recognizes 678 cultural elements from 140 countries across the world.

Living heritage

Intangible Cultural Heritage includes living traditions and expressions such as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festivals, events, traditional craftsmanship and knowledge.

It is also referred to as 'Living Heritage' as it continues to evolve within communities while maintaining a link to the past.

BBE hopes to ensure 'Brass Banding' is included in the newly launched Inventory and is seeking comments and feedback to assist.

Examples of living heritage in the UK range from bell-ringing to carnival, pantomime, Highland games and Eisteddfod, Lambeg drumming, longsword dancing and wassailing.

Listing on the inventory offers several benefits, including Recognition and Protection; Community Engagement; Global Awareness; Cultural Exchange; Economic and Social Benefits as well as contributing to the preservation and promotion of brass banding.

The UK is setting up inventories of living heritage with four separate inventories for England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. These will combine into one inventory of living heritage in the UK.

Expression of interest

BBE is submitting an Expression of Interest under an element description (50 word limit) of: "Brass Banding is a musical subculture prevalent in communities across the British Isles. With roots in nineteenth-century industrial, religious, and military communities, it has evolved to reflect the diversity of contemporary Britain.

Intergenerational by nature, international in outlook, amateur yet musically innovative, Banding is a unique and thriving cultural tradition."

BBE will submit this Expression of Interest by 27th March, although other descriptors can be used.

Significant

Sue Pope, Heritage Programmes Manager commented: "BBE's focus in this submission is to ensure that Brass Banding as an overarching artform is suitably represented.

However, we know that there are significant regional and cultural differences within the artform, and we would be keen to support any individuals who wish to make a submission to ensure local tradition is represented."

Individual submissions

Individuals can also submit their own 50 word Expression of Interest for your element (contest, local banding tradition, event, festival etc.) to the Living Heritage website at:

https://livingheritage.unesco.org.uk/get-involved/eoi

More information is available at: https://livingheritage.unesco.org.uk/info/guidance

To view other elements already submitted, to give you a flavour of what is being expressed to be included in the inventory, please visit here:

https://livingheritage.unesco.org.uk/get-involved/elements