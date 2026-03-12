                 

ConsTest line-up confirmed as tickets go on sale

18 bands will showcase their own-choice selections at the ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire this year.

ConsTest
  The event has attracted a full line-up of 18 bands

Thursday, 12 March 2026

        

The innovative ConsTest Contest is set to feature a full line-up of 18 bands at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday April 11th.

Tickets are now available to purchase for the own-choice test-piece event which will adjudicated by Paul Holland and Stephanie Binns. It starts at 10.00am.

Tickets are available at: www.constest.co.uk/tickets

Support

Contest organiser Mikey Foley-Hall told 4BR: "In addition to our competing bands, we also look forward to welcoming our traders, British Army Band Catterick, Larch Music and Blossom Hill Cards for their support.

We still have space for another trader, so please contact constestopen@gmail.com if you would be interested in attending the event. The day will conclude with additional live music by duo The El Dude Brothers after the results in the cafe area, where drinks will be flowing until the building closes."

Draw:

1. Wigston Band (Colin Jones)
Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben)
2. Syston Band (Alex Bland)
Viking Age (Thierry Deleruyelle)
3. Wellington (Telford) Brass Band (David Nicholson)
Variations on Laudate Dominum (Edward Gregson)
4. Arrow Valley Brass (Alex Bland)
Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)
5. Derwent Brass (TBC)
Music of the Spheres (Philip Sparke)
6. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)
Sounds (John Golland)

(BREAK)

7. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (Phillip Harper)
8. Parc & Dare Band (Dewi Griffiths)
Music of the Spheres (Philip Sparke)
9. Stamford Brass Band (Julian Bright)
Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)
10. Towcester Studio Band (TBC)
Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)
11. Croft Silver Band (Henry Dunger)
Stantonbury Festival (Ray Steadman-Allen)
12. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)
Vitae Aeternum (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

(BREAK)

13. Tewit Silver Band (Martin Hall)
Elgar Variations (Martin Ellerby)
14. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)
Renaissance (Peter Graham)
15. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
16. Usk Brass Band (Jamie Jones)
Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden (Gareth Wood)
17. University of Warwick Brass Band (Tom Stoneman)
Corineus (Christopher Bond)
18. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
49th Parallel (Vaughan Williams arr. Phillip Littlemore)

        

ConsTest

