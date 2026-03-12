Bond replaces Baker in Torquay box

Due to illness Christopher Bond will replace Leigh Baker to adjudicate at the West of England Regional Championships.

4BR has been informed that due to illness, Leigh Baker is unable to adjudicate at this weekend's West of England Regional Championships in Torquay.

Christopher Bond will now adjudicate the First Section contest alongside Anne Crookston on Saturday 14th March and the Championship Section with Alan Morrison on Sunday 15th.

Thanks

Regional Secretary Sue Oldfield told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Christopher Bond for stepping in at short notice and we all send our best wishes to Leigh for a speedy recovery."

