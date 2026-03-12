Insurance queries answered in Torquay

T&R Direct Insurance Services will be in Torquay to answer questions, check policies and offer expert advice — so come along and say hello and you could win an iPad too...

T&R Direct Insurance Services will be heading to Torquay this weekend to enjoy meeting customers, and hopefully, new.

They will also be on hand to offer essential advice for bands and players to ensure they are better informed about their insurance needs and requirements, as well as answer any questions you may have about what your band may or may be covered for.

T&R Direct offers policies from a panel of leading UK insurers for Brass Bands, Pipe Bands, Orchestras, Recording Studios, Records & Vinyl Collectors, home, car and even travel insurance.

iPad draw

And to tempt you to just take 5 minutes of your time away, if you come along and want to find out more, you can enter into a free draw that could see you win an 11"Apple iPad.

If fact, all you need to do even if you are not going, its enter on-line at:

https://trdirect.co.uk/insurance/musical/musical-prize-draw/

There to help

Lee Taylor of T&R Direct told 4BR: "Although bands think they have their insurance requirements covered, they really do need to regularly check their policies. It's easy to do and we will be on hand in Torquay to help with enquiries.

The last thing you need if you need to claim is to find out your policy doesn't cover you, or you are under insured, or you haven't updated essential requirements.

So please come along and say hello — and even bring your insurance documents and details with you, so we can help. We are here to help, and you never know, you could well win an iPad too as well as a qualification to the National Finals!"