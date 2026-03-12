Wright & Round: Around the Campfire (Philip Harper)

A magnificent bit of Cory Brass in Concert magic to add to your concert programmes.

This calm, tranquil piece features a small group of two cornets, flugel, horn, baritone, trombone and euphonium.

Part of Cory's brilliant 2024 'Magnificent Seven' Brass in Concert winning programme it's a sure fire hit for any concert programme. Perfect for youth bands and senior ensemble alike.

Purchase

Available exclusively from Wright and Round Ltd

To purchase and view PDFs:

https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/around-the-campfire

Rolling score: https://youtu.be/nbmvXdW4Xtg

Level: 3rd Section +

Duration: 4 minutes approx

The link above includes a pdf download sample for perusal

More information

Wright & Round

www.wrightandround.com

Tel: 01453 753298