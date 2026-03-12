Wright & Round: Around the Campfire (Philip Harper)

This calm, tranquil piece features a small group of two cornets, flugel, horn, baritone, trombone and euphonium.
Part of Cory's brilliant 2024 'Magnificent Seven' Brass in Concert winning programme it's a sure fire hit for any concert programme. Perfect for youth bands and senior ensemble alike.
Purchase
Available exclusively from Wright and Round Ltd
To purchase and view PDFs:
https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/around-the-campfire
Rolling score: https://youtu.be/nbmvXdW4Xtg
Level: 3rd Section +
Duration: 4 minutes approx
The link above includes a pdf download sample for perusal
More information
Wright & Round
www.wrightandround.com
Tel: 01453 753298