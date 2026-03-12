A Granite portrait of the Art of Banding...

The Art of Banding duo of Liz and Katy spent a great visit to the Scottish Championships in Perth where they were welcomed with open arms.

Liz Ely and Katy Bridgestock who host 'The Art of Banding' website which documents the duo's impressions of the brass banding movement and the "damn good time" they have in doing so, recently headed to Perth for the Scottish Championships.

And they certainly had a great time as Liz told 4BR: "It was another fantastic banding experience. On arrival we introduced ourselves to the Scottish Championship organisers who gave us the warmest of welcomes, with SBBA President Carrie Boax giving us free rein to take images.

It was so nice to be made welcome and part of a team that amazing work over the two days in putting the event on. It was only a pity we had to catch our train back on Sunday afternoon."

International Women's Day

Liz added: "It showed just how inclusive banding is, and as it was International Women's Day on Sunday 8th we couldn't leave without having a picture of the fantastic players of Granite City Brass. They, like everyone else was brilliant — and what an advert for all that is good about brass banding.

We will be posting more of our photos from the day on our instagram @artofbanding.

As ever, a massive thanks to everyone in Scottish Banding for making us feel so welcome. We hope to see you all again soon!"

