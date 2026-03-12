                 

*
banner

News

ITA Award for Jones

Katy Jones is the 2026 winner of the prestigious ITA Award.

Katy Jones
  Katy is the 2026 recipient of the prestigious ITA Award (Image: Melanie Worton)

Thursday, 12 March 2026

        

Katy Jones, Principal Trombone of the Halle Orchestra has been announced as the winner of the prestigious ITA Award by the International Trombone Association.

Several different honours are made each year, with the Blue Riband ITA Award given in recognition of an individual who brings the highest level of creative and artistic achievement to areas such as performance, composition, arranging, teaching, conducting, research, and service.

First presented in 1972, past recipients include Denis Wick, Don Lusher, Christian Lindberg, Joseph Alessi, Ian Bousfield and Carol Jarvis.

Accolades

Katy has held the principal role at the Halle since 2012 and over her career has gained numerous plaudits and accolades for her performances and commitment to inspiring future generations of brass players.

She is a senior tutor at the RNCM in Manchester and a past recipient of both the Sheila Tracey and Teacher of Year Awards. Her brass band background with Kirkby Lonsdale Band is well known, as is her commitment to exploring new repertoire for the instrument.

In 2019 she gave the world premiere of John Casken's concerto 'The Madonna of Silence' with the Halle Orchestra, whilst later this year she will visit the Cimvo Brass Festival in Spain, and Gravissimo in Portugal where she will be a member of the jury at the Aeolus Competition.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

West of England

Bond replaces Baker in Torquay box

March 12 • Due to illness Christopher Bond will replace Leigh Baker to adjudicate at the West of England Regional Championships.

Wright and Round

Wright & Round: Around the Campfire (Philip Harper)

March 12 • A magnificent bit of Cory Brass in Concert magic to add to your concert programmes.

Preview

Tredegar to lead Welsh Regional test piece preview

March 12 • The defending Welsh champion Tredegar will be joined by Parc & Dare, Crosskeys and Mid Rhondda for a special Area test piece preview in Tonyrefail on Friday evening.

Granite City

A Granite portrait of the Art of Banding...

March 12 • The Art of Banding duo of Liz and Katy spent a great visit to the Scottish Championships in Perth where they were welcomed with open arms.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 11 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(16th) at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Glossop Old Band

March 11 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Rushden Town Band

March 8 • 2nd Trombone for Midlands Area First Section Champions 2026.

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top