ITA Award for Jones

Katy Jones, Principal Trombone of the Halle Orchestra has been announced as the winner of the prestigious ITA Award by the International Trombone Association.

Several different honours are made each year, with the Blue Riband ITA Award given in recognition of an individual who brings the highest level of creative and artistic achievement to areas such as performance, composition, arranging, teaching, conducting, research, and service.

First presented in 1972, past recipients include Denis Wick, Don Lusher, Christian Lindberg, Joseph Alessi, Ian Bousfield and Carol Jarvis.

Accolades

Katy has held the principal role at the Halle since 2012 and over her career has gained numerous plaudits and accolades for her performances and commitment to inspiring future generations of brass players.

She is a senior tutor at the RNCM in Manchester and a past recipient of both the Sheila Tracey and Teacher of Year Awards. Her brass band background with Kirkby Lonsdale Band is well known, as is her commitment to exploring new repertoire for the instrument.

In 2019 she gave the world premiere of John Casken's concerto 'The Madonna of Silence' with the Halle Orchestra, whilst later this year she will visit the Cimvo Brass Festival in Spain, and Gravissimo in Portugal where she will be a member of the jury at the Aeolus Competition.