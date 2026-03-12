                 

Tredegar to lead Welsh Regional test piece preview

The defending Welsh champion Tredegar will be joined by Parc & Dare, Crosskeys and Mid Rhondda for a special Area test piece preview in Tonyrefail on Friday evening.

  The preview evening starts at 7.00pm at Tonyrefial Community School

Thursday, 12 March 2026

        

There will be ideal opportunity to enjoy four of the five test-pieces to be played at the Welsh Regional Championships in Swansea this weekend with a special Regional Preview evening being held at Tonyrefail Community School (CF39 8HG) on Friday 13th March starting at 7.00pm.

It will feature current Welsh Champion Tredegar performing 'Elgar Variations' as well as defending First Section Champion, Parc & Dare who will showcase 'Variations on 'Was Lebet'.

Second Section challenges Crosskeys Silver will perform Philip Harper's '20,000 Leagues under the Sea', with Third Section contenders Mid Rhondda playing 'Three Harworth Impressions'.

It costs just £5.00, with each piece being introduced so that you know all about their challenges.

        

