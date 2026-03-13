                 

*
banner

News

RPS Awards to Moore, Wilson and Lloyd

Trombone virtuoso Peter Moore, conductor John Wilson and trumpeter Matilda Lloyd are amongst the prize winners at the annual Royal Philharmonic Society Awards in London.

Moore
  Peter Moore, John Wilson and Matilda Lloyd were amongst the RPS winners

Friday, 13 March 2026

        

The brass band world is sure to offer its congratulations to conductor John Wilson, trombone star Peter Moore, trumpeter Matilda Lloyd, as well as the other winners announced at the 2026 Royal Philharmonic Awards in London on Thursday evening.

Regarded as one of the most important nights in UK classical music, the RPS Awards saw over 850 people gather at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall for the event hosted by Radio 3's Georgia Mann and Petroc Trelawny.

Transcendent Wilson

John Wilson, who will conduct Zone One Brass at the London & Southern Counties Area Championships in Stevenage later this month, was presented with the RPS Conductor Award supported by Chandos Records.

It was stated that there was "some transcendent" about him as he pursues "an Olympian level of excellence that results in sell out concerts and chart topping albums", although "he's never let go of his Gateshead roots", which of course includes a proud brass banding background.

Moore on a mission

Peter Moore claimed the RPS Instrumentalist Award, supported by The Early Music Shop for "the outstanding quality and scope" of his performances, from "a man on a mission".

The citation added: "His cool virtuosity and tone wowed the crowds at the BBC Proms, and in concertos with the BBC Scottish Symphony and Ulster Orchestras. Online, his specially-made videos are enticing new recruits to the instrument.

Especially cheering is his embrace of the brass banding world where he began, evoked in the gorgeous new album he's created with Tredegar Band."

Lloyd impression

Trumpet player Matilda Lloyd won the RPS Young Artist category supported by Julian Lloyd Webber, for a performer relatively new to the profession "who has made a strong impression in the UK".

Her winner's citation not only noted two "beautiful"album releases but also noted "her zeal to get young people making music"including working with junior recruits of Amersham Brass Band, and in becoming Europe's youngest female brass professor, at Trinity Laban.

Shepherd just misses out

Although there was disappointment that Sean Chandler and the Shepherd Brass Band didn't claim the public vote RPS Inspiration Award, they will have been that their work is now recognised for its excellence.

There was also a brass related prize winner in the RPS Chamber Scale Composition Award, with Claudia Molitor's 'Fever', written for 8 trumpets and electronics, which was said to draw the listener into "a mesmerising world".

Highlights of the event will be broadcast on Friday evening (13th March) at 7.30pm on Radio 3, with a short film of the night of the RPS website from Thursday 19th March.

Peter Moore claimed the RPS Instrumentalist Award, supported by The Early Music Shop, for "the outstanding quality and scope" of his performances, from "a man on a mission"4BR

Winners:


Chamber-Scale Composition Claudia Molitor — Fever
supported by Boosey & Hawkes in memory of Tony Fell

Conductor John Wilson
supported by Chandos Records

Ensemble Royal Scottish National Orchestra
supported by Outhere Music Group

Gamechanger Jacob Collier
supported by I Can Compose

Impact Orchestras for All
supported by Oxford University Press Music

Inspiration Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society
supported by Stainer & Bell

Instrumentalist Peter Moore — trombone
supported by The Early Music Shop

Large-Scale Composition Mark-Anthony Turnage — Festen
supported by The Boltini Trust

Opera and Music Theatre Uprising — Glyndebourne
supported by Wise Music Group

Series and Events Multitudes — Southbank Centre
supported by Warner Classics

Singer Louise Alder — soprano
supported by Jenny Hodgson

Storytelling Everything We Do Is Music — Elizabeth Alker
supported by Martin Randall Festivals

Young Artist Matilda Lloyd — trumpet
supported by Julian Lloyd Webber

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Moore

RPS Awards to Moore, Wilson and Lloyd

March 13 • Trombone virtuoso Peter Moore, conductor John Wilson and trumpeter Matilda Lloyd are amongst the prize winners at the annual Royal Philharmonic Society Awards in London.

Brass bands

BBE to spearhead campaign for brass band UNESCO recognition

March 12 • Brass Bands England is hoping that people will help support the campaign to to get brass banding added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory.

ConsTest

ConsTest line-up confirmed as tickets go on sale

March 12 • 18 bands will showcase their own-choice selections at the ConsTest Contest at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire this year.

TR Direct

Insurance queries answered in Torquay

March 12 • T&R Direct Insurance Services will be in Torquay to answer questions, check policies and offer expert advice — so come along and say hello and you could win an iPad too...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

March 11 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday(16th) at 11am. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Its all free including the coffee and cake.

Glossop Old Band

March 11 • Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Rushden Town Band

March 8 • 2nd Trombone for Midlands Area First Section Champions 2026.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top