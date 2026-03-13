RPS Awards to Moore, Wilson and Lloyd

Trombone virtuoso Peter Moore, conductor John Wilson and trumpeter Matilda Lloyd are amongst the prize winners at the annual Royal Philharmonic Society Awards in London.

The brass band world is sure to offer its congratulations to conductor John Wilson, trombone star Peter Moore, trumpeter Matilda Lloyd, as well as the other winners announced at the 2026 Royal Philharmonic Awards in London on Thursday evening.

Regarded as one of the most important nights in UK classical music, the RPS Awards saw over 850 people gather at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall for the event hosted by Radio 3's Georgia Mann and Petroc Trelawny.

Transcendent Wilson

John Wilson, who will conduct Zone One Brass at the London & Southern Counties Area Championships in Stevenage later this month, was presented with the RPS Conductor Award supported by Chandos Records.

It was stated that there was "some transcendent" about him as he pursues "an Olympian level of excellence that results in sell out concerts and chart topping albums", although "he's never let go of his Gateshead roots", which of course includes a proud brass banding background.

Moore on a mission

Peter Moore claimed the RPS Instrumentalist Award, supported by The Early Music Shop for "the outstanding quality and scope" of his performances, from "a man on a mission".

The citation added: "His cool virtuosity and tone wowed the crowds at the BBC Proms, and in concertos with the BBC Scottish Symphony and Ulster Orchestras. Online, his specially-made videos are enticing new recruits to the instrument.

Especially cheering is his embrace of the brass banding world where he began, evoked in the gorgeous new album he's created with Tredegar Band."

Lloyd impression

Trumpet player Matilda Lloyd won the RPS Young Artist category supported by Julian Lloyd Webber, for a performer relatively new to the profession "who has made a strong impression in the UK".

Her winner's citation not only noted two "beautiful"album releases but also noted "her zeal to get young people making music"including working with junior recruits of Amersham Brass Band, and in becoming Europe's youngest female brass professor, at Trinity Laban.

Shepherd just misses out

Although there was disappointment that Sean Chandler and the Shepherd Brass Band didn't claim the public vote RPS Inspiration Award, they will have been that their work is now recognised for its excellence.

There was also a brass related prize winner in the RPS Chamber Scale Composition Award, with Claudia Molitor's 'Fever', written for 8 trumpets and electronics, which was said to draw the listener into "a mesmerising world".



Highlights of the event will be broadcast on Friday evening (13th March) at 7.30pm on Radio 3, with a short film of the night of the RPS website from Thursday 19th March.

Winners:



Chamber-Scale Composition Claudia Molitor — Fever

supported by Boosey & Hawkes in memory of Tony Fell

Conductor John Wilson

supported by Chandos Records

Ensemble Royal Scottish National Orchestra

supported by Outhere Music Group

Gamechanger Jacob Collier

supported by I Can Compose

Impact Orchestras for All

supported by Oxford University Press Music

Inspiration Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society

supported by Stainer & Bell

Instrumentalist Peter Moore — trombone

supported by The Early Music Shop

Large-Scale Composition Mark-Anthony Turnage — Festen

supported by The Boltini Trust

Opera and Music Theatre Uprising — Glyndebourne

supported by Wise Music Group

Series and Events Multitudes — Southbank Centre

supported by Warner Classics

Singer Louise Alder — soprano

supported by Jenny Hodgson

Storytelling Everything We Do Is Music — Elizabeth Alker

supported by Martin Randall Festivals

Young Artist Matilda Lloyd — trumpet

supported by Julian Lloyd Webber

