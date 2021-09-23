Talking Area test pieces

We talk to Kapitol Promotions Ltd Music Panel member Sandy Smith about the choice of 2022 Regional test pieces — and the reasons behind them.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks with Sandy Smith about the choice of 2022 Regional test pieces.

Sandy was part of the panel that picked Wilfred Heaton's iconic 'Contest Music', Gilbert Vinter's 'Spectrum', 'The Aeronauts' by Goff Richards, Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass' and 'Argos' by Stephan Hodel.

Sandy talks about the panel's remit and reasons why each was picked — not just as great pieces to test bands but to also try and reflect the standard of banding in each section in the UK.