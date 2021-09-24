                 

Prof Wilby to give BBE Keynote Address

Prof Philip Wilby will step in to give the important Keynote Address at the Brass Band Englands Annual Conference.

Wilby
  Prof Philip Wilby will now give the keynote address at the BBE Conference

Friday, 24 September 2021

        

Brass Bands England has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, Bramwell Tovey will not be able to deliver the Keynote Address at its Brass Band Conference on the weekend.

The address will now be made by the acclaimed composer Prof Philip Wilby.

Not possible

BBE CEO Kenny Crookston commented: "Although we are, of course, disappointed not to be joined by Bram on this occasion, travel during the pandemic has been unpredictable, and last minute changes have meant that even delivering his address online would not have been possible."

He continued: "We are delighted that Prof Wilby has been able to step in and we are looking forward to what we are sure will be an inspiring address on Saturday, when he will be delivering live from Sale."

Register

You can register for free to be part of the on-line audience for the event on Saturday 25th September at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=192&reset=1

Events will be streamed by www.BrassPass.tv with opportunity for those watching at home to send in questions and participate in workshops.

Schedule:

9.00am: Annual General Meeting
This year's Brass Bands England (BBE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held via Zoom, prior to the Brass Band Conference. Register for the BBE AGM.

10.30am: St Helen's Youth Brass Band Performance

10.40am: Introduction and Welcome from Brass Bands England's CEO Kenny Crookston

10.50am: Keynote Address from Prof Philip Wilby

11.50am: An exciting announcementâ€¦

12.15pm Facilitated Discussion — 'How do we improve our art?'

1.00pm: Lunch

1.45pm: 10-minute Masterclass with Carol Jarvis — Effective Warm Ups

1.55pm: Presentation of The Brass Band England Awards 2021 by BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy

2.20pm: A Journey of Collaboration with Liz Lane

3.10pm: Panel Discussion — The Creative Case for Diversity

4.20pm: Closing remarks from BBE Chairman Mike Kilroy

        

