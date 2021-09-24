                 

*
banner

News

Young tuba star claims Richard Fice Memorial Award

Owain Skyrme is the 2021 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Ficeaward
  Owain Skyrme with Richard Fice Award adjudicating panel members (L-R: Meilyr Hughes, Emma Coulthard, Owain Skyrme, Matthew Downes)

Friday, 24 September 2021

        

Welsh tuba player Owain Skyrme has been announced as the 2021 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Held annually by Cardiff County & Vale of Glamorgan Music Service (CCVGMS) it rewards the county's leading brass player aged 19 and under.

Memory

The award was created in memory of Richard Fice, former principal cornet of South Glamorgan Youth Brass Band, who was killed in the IRA bombing of the Royal Marines School of Music in 1989.

Since its inception in 1991, the annual £2,000 prize has helped 29 promising local players to further their careers by enabling them to purchase instruments, pay for tuition or attend residential courses.

Many previous winners have gone on to become professional musicians, including horn player Andrew Budden (BBC Philharmonic Orchestra), trumpet player Simon Cox (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra and Aurora Orchestra) and tuba player Daniel Trodden (BBC National Orchestra of Wales).

Joy

The competition was held this week at the Music Service's new headquarters in Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff.

Former recipients, Meilyr Hughes (BBC National Orchestra of Wales) and Matthew Downes (Orchestra Manager, Welsh National Opera) joined Head of CCVGMS Emma Coulthard to form the adjudicating panel.

Speaking about the winner, Panel Chair, Emma Coulthard told 4BR: "It was a joy to hear live music again after so long and this was made all the greater by the impressive standard of the performances we heard.

This year's competition was keenly fought by four wonderful finalists but in the end the panel's decision was unanimous. The maturity and sensitivity of Owain's interpretations of music by Lebedev and Capuzzi made him the deserved winner."

It's wonderful that another talented musician will benefit from this prize and we wish Owain the very best for his future careerJohn and Marcia Fice

Talented musician

Owain Skyrme from Rhiwbina, Cardiff is in his final year at Ysgol Gyfun Glantaf and plays with CCVG Youth Brass Band and Symphonic Brass. He is taught the tuba by Matthew Thistlewood and was a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales in 2021.

Richard Fice's parents John and Marcia were unfortunately unable to attend this year's competition but sent a message of congratulations, saying: "It's wonderful that another talented musician will benefit from this prize and we wish Owain the very best for his future career."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Norway

Covid-19 boost for Norwegian banding

September 24 • The lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions this weekend gives Norwegian banding a huge boost of collective confidence

Ficeaward

Young tuba star claims Richard Fice Memorial Award

September 24 • Owain Skyrme is the 2021 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Nick Prince

Prince to use experience in Germany

September 24 • Trombonist Nick Prince will strengthen his musical links to help the development of German brass players.

Bultins

Extension to entry date for Butlin's Festival

September 24 • The deadline date for entries has now been extended by a month for the 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

September 24 • Rebuilding band post Covid, have vacancies in most sections including for Bass Trombone and Soprano. 12th Second Section National Finals 2021, potential for promotion with good result Area 2022. Sensible calendar of events including Butlins if possible.

Lindley Band

September 21 • SOLO HORN required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Greenfield Brass Band

September 21 • We are looking for an MD to take the band forward into 2022 and beyond. We have a varied selection of concerts and contests in the diary including a trip to play at the Menin Gate in August 2022.. We currently rehearse Monday & Thursday (8pm-10pm)

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top