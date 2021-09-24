                 

*
banner

News

Covid-19 boost for Norwegian banding

The lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions this weekend gives Norwegian banding a huge boost of collective confidence

Norway
  Norwegian bands could be back playing to full houses again

Friday, 24 September 2021

        

Norwegian brass banding has been given a huge boost of collective performance confidence after it was announced that as from 4.00pm on Saturday 25th September all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in the country.

"It is 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime â€¦ Now the time has come to return to a normal daily life,"Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

Full capacity

The decision to no longer require social distancing will allow culture and sports venues to utilise their full capacity, rather than just a portion of seats, while restaurants can fill up and nightclubs reopen.

It means that the major championship events of the Siddis Entertainment Championships and the 2022 Norwegian Championships can be played out to capacity audiences.

Over 76% of all Norwegians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to its Institute of Public Health.

Even though everyday life is now back to normal for most people, the pandemic is not over. People will still get sick and therefore it is important that everyone gets vaccinatedNorwegian Prime Minister

Not over

The Prime Minister added: "Even though everyday life is now back to normal for most people, the pandemic is not over. People will still get sick and therefore it is important that everyone gets vaccinated."

However she warned that those who do contract COVID-19 must still go into isolation to avoid spreading the virus.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Norway

Covid-19 boost for Norwegian banding

September 24 • The lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions this weekend gives Norwegian banding a huge boost of collective confidence

Ficeaward

Young tuba star claims Richard Fice Memorial Award

September 24 • Owain Skyrme is the 2021 winner of the prestigious Richard Fice Memorial Award.

Nick Prince

Prince to use experience in Germany

September 24 • Trombonist Nick Prince will strengthen his musical links to help the development of German brass players.

Bultins

Extension to entry date for Butlin's Festival

September 24 • The deadline date for entries has now been extended by a month for the 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival.

What's on »

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

September 24 • Rebuilding band post Covid, have vacancies in most sections including for Bass Trombone and Soprano. 12th Second Section National Finals 2021, potential for promotion with good result Area 2022. Sensible calendar of events including Butlins if possible.

Lindley Band

September 21 • SOLO HORN required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Greenfield Brass Band

September 21 • We are looking for an MD to take the band forward into 2022 and beyond. We have a varied selection of concerts and contests in the diary including a trip to play at the Menin Gate in August 2022.. We currently rehearse Monday & Thursday (8pm-10pm)

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top