Foden's tuba Heroes team up with Mercer & Barker

The Foden's foundation building quartet will perform on Mercer & Barker mouthpieces this weekend at the Royal Albert Hall.

The mouthpiece manufacturers Mercer & Barker continue to make a deep sounding mark on the banding world — aided this weekend by the tuba team from Foden's Band.

Following the recent announcement of Andy Cattanach joining their stable of performance artists, it has been confirmed that the rest of the band's engine room will be powered by M&B mouthpieces.

Models

Stuart Baglin (Principal EEb tuba) will perform on the MB4SC, whilst his colleague Ian McKnight has opted to use the MB3 'Grezzy'. Andy Cattanach will of course use his MB5 'Cattanach' tailored to his own specifications whilst that is also the choice of his partner in the depths George Mitchell.

Speaking about the news, the company founders George and Carl told 4BR; "It goes to show that the hard work we have put in over the past 20 months developing the mouthpieces has come to fruition with this fantastic endorsement.

We wish the Foden's all the very best — and the growing number of top line players who are playing on our products."