National Concert Band Festival gains ACE funding boost

The UK's only wind band and big band music festival has been given an Arts Council England financial boost.

NCBF
  The organisation will benefit from the major funding boost

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

        

The National Concert Band Festival (NCBF) has announced that it has been awarded a grant of £49,951 from Arts Council England (ACE).

NCBF is the UK's only wind band and big band music festival, focussing on active participation from musicians of all age groups and standards.

ncbf Extra

Under the banner of 'ncbf Extra', the Festival will embark on four initiatives over a three year period to research and identify new groups particularly in areas of traditionally low engagement as well as create 'Youth Ambassadors' from across the UK.

It will also launch a UK-wide scheme offering bands the opportunity of a specialist mentor leading a rehearsal/workshop session at the bands' regular rehearsal venue, as well as a 'Young Composer Scheme' to create an opportunity regardless of background, training and environment for young musicians (age under 30 years) to develop their skills writing for bands.

This Arts Council grant will enable NCBF to increase its relevance and support to more bands across the whole of the UKNCBF

Delighted

ncbf Extra will be coordinated by a newly appointed Partnership Coordinator, Jayne Rollason, an experienced arts manager, flautist and trustee for Birmingham Symphonic Winds.

Speaking about the award and its implications, the NBCF Chairperson, Duncan Stubbs OBE, said: "Being the UK's only wind band and big band festival, we are delighted to be presenting regional festivals in the Autumn of this year and a National Festival in the Spring of 2022.

This Arts Council grant will enable NCBF to increase its relevance and support to more bands across the whole of the UK."

        

