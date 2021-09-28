                 

*
banner

News

Social distancing option for Heroes

Foden's Regent Hall pre-National concert will have the option of audience social distancing.

Foden's
  The concert will be held at Regent's Hall the night before the Albert Hall contest

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

        

Ahead of their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Final this weekend, Foden's Band has announced that the ticket allocation for their Regent Hall pre-National concert has been reduced to give an option for audience listeners to socially distance if they wish.

Concert



The concert takes place at Regent Hall at 275 Oxford Street (W1C 2DJ) on Friday 1st October starting at 7.45pm, with a programme that will include an introduction and analysis of the set-work, 'Heroes' presented by the composer Bruce Broughton.

Speaking about the concert Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are thoroughly enjoying working on 'Heroes' and look forward to performing this at the event with the composer in attendance.

It will also feature a number of soloists so we hope people will come along to enjoy a great musical taster for the main contest the following day.

Due to the reduced ticket allocation we ask that people purchase tickets in advance rather than face disappointment on the door."

Tickets

Tickets are available at: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tayor

Taylor made for the Albert Hall

September 28 • The Fairey Band stalwart star will be heading to the Royal Albert Hall once again — backed by a raft of new collegues.

Foden's

Social distancing option for Heroes

September 28 • Foden's Regent Hall pre-National concert will have the option of audience social distancing.

Champs

National Youth Championship entries open

September 28 • Youth bands at all levels are being invited to compete at the 2022 National Youth Band Championships.

Musicwear

Shipp ready to set sales again

September 28 • The leading brass band uniform and casual wear manufacturer is thrilled to be making a long awaited return.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

September 28 • Due to relocation we require a 2ND TROMBONE AND A TUTTI CORNET.. Rehearsals held on a Wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom.. Concerts and contests planned.. .

Epping Forest Band

September 28 • Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.

Otterbourne Brass

September 27 • Otterbourne Brass, West of England 2nd Section, have immediate vacancies for trombones and basses. Rehearsals every Thurs, 7.30 in the Village Hall complex 2 min off junction 12 M3. Modern repertoire in preparation for several concerts to year end.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top