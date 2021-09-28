Social distancing option for Heroes

Foden's Regent Hall pre-National concert will have the option of audience social distancing.

Ahead of their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Final this weekend, Foden's Band has announced that the ticket allocation for their Regent Hall pre-National concert has been reduced to give an option for audience listeners to socially distance if they wish.

Concert





The concert takes place at Regent Hall at 275 Oxford Street (W1C 2DJ) on Friday 1st October starting at 7.45pm, with a programme that will include an introduction and analysis of the set-work, 'Heroes' presented by the composer Bruce Broughton.

Speaking about the concert Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are thoroughly enjoying working on 'Heroes' and look forward to performing this at the event with the composer in attendance.

It will also feature a number of soloists so we hope people will come along to enjoy a great musical taster for the main contest the following day.

Due to the reduced ticket allocation we ask that people purchase tickets in advance rather than face disappointment on the door."

Tickets

Tickets are available at: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens