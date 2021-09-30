                 

Cory and Besson renew partnership

The world's number 1 ranked band teams up with the leading instrument maker in a renewed and extended partnership.

Beson
  The partnership has been renewed and extended

Thursday, 30 September 2021

        

Ahead of the defence of the National Championship of Great Britain title at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, the world's number 1 ranked band Cory has announced that it has both renewed and extended its partnership agreement with Buffet Crampon.

It continues a link that has been in place for over a decade, and which has seen the Welsh band support the company's iconic Besson brand across the world, including tours of America and Australia.

2022 will see Besson support Cory for showcase performances at home with the likes of trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell as part of the European Brass Band Championship Gala Concert at Symphony Hall in May, as well as worldwide — including a tour of South Korea alongside other innovative projects.

Unique

A Besson spokesperson told 4BR: "Besson recognise the unique, versatile ability that Cory has, to not only perform consistently on the contest stage but to showcase the progressive and collaborative attitude that engages audiences of all ages which represents the Besson brand perfectly."

During the Covid-19 lockdown the partnership worked to host the popular Besson Fridays on-line programme which featured Musical Director, Philip Harper as a host, as well as several other initiatives.

The renewed partnership will now see players visit the Besson factory to select their new instruments in time for the band's British Open title defence in January 2022.

Confident

Speaking about the announcement, MD Philip Harper told 4BR: "To perform the range of repertoire that is demanded of a band like Cory in some of the finest concert halls around the world, I need all the players to be confident with their chosen instrument.

Besson provides us with that confidence — one that comes from a mutual beneficial partnership like this. They continue to be at the forefront of everything that is loved and treasured about the brass band sound that enhances our musical versatility."

Meanwhile principal cornet Tom Hutchinson added: "I remember my first trip to the factory in 2011 and a decade on, the quality of the instruments is as brilliant as ever."

They are a band of superb players but also great people to work with on a personal level. They are great ambassadors not only for the Besson brand but also for the banding movementBesson

Delighted

In response, Lyndon Chapman, UK Sales Manager for Besson told 4BR: "As a company we are absolutely delighted to continue the great partnership have with Cory.

They are a band of superb players but also great people to work with on a personal level. They are great ambassadors not only for the Besson brand but also for the banding movement, and we wish them continued success in the future."

        

