New euphonium course continues to inspire

Euphonium students at the Fontys AMPA Conservatoire in Tilburg continue to benefit from inspirational teaching visits.

Mead
  Steven Mead made a welcome visit to inspire the students

Friday, 01 October 2021

        

The new euphonium course designed for Bachelor and Masters students at the Fontys AMPA Conservatoire in Tilburg in the Netherlands continues to grow, with Besson star Steven Mead the latest performers to provide a masterclass.

Led by Euphonium Professor Robbert Vos the course represents the first of its kind and consists of seven outstanding students from Spain, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Italy and the Netherlands.

Masterclass

Steven Mead was invited to give an inspirational masterclass group session covering extended insights into technique and musical development, rounded off by a recital performance alongside pianist Martien Maas.

Speaking about the visit Robbert Vos told 4BR: "This was another exciting step in developing the course further and my thanks go to Steven for coming.

We currently provide weekly group and individual tutoring covering all the varied genres that the euphonium is now expected to perform in as well as extensive examination of repertoire and theory.

The course has already gained worldwide acclaim and we hope to be able to build on it further with the likes of Steven in the future."

Pushing boundaries

Speaking about the visit Steven added: "It was so good to be able to visit the students and to hear them in action., Nothing beats live music making — and this course really is pushing boundaries.

Its potential is huge and with support it will continue to build and attract students from all over the world."

        

