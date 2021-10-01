                 

Bolsover Bands ready for Sunday entertainment

There is sure to be great brass band entertainment to enjoy — live and on-line from the Bolsover Festival of Brass on Sunday

Bolsover
  The contest takes place on Sunday

Friday, 01 October 2021

        

The Bolsover Festival of Brass Entertainment Championships will be taking place Sunday 3rd October at the new venue of Shirebrook Academy in Bolsover District.

As reported on 4BR, the contest day will be held with appropriate Covid-19 health and safety requirements and with an inclusive ethos of support for both bands and supporters to ensure it is safe and enjoyable.

The event will be livestream broadcasted. Tickets to enjoy the event at Shirebrook Academy are priced at £10.00 and £8.00 on the day.

Draws:
Championship Section:
Sports Hall
Start: 10.00am
Adjudicator: John Doyle

1. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) â€” (10.00am)
2. Unite the Union (Jon Davis) â€” (10.30am)
3. Newstead Band (Jim Davies) â€” (11.00am)
4. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff) â€” (11.30am)
5. Harrogate (Andrew Baker) â€” (Noon)

Break

6. Skelmanthorpe Band (Martin Heartfield) â€” (2.00pm)
7. Easington Colliery (Daniel Brooks) â€” (2.30pm)
8. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt-Cooper) â€” (3.00pm)
9. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams) â€” (3.30pm)


First Section:
Theatre
Start: 10.00am
Adjudicator: Ian Brownbill

1. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell) â€” (10.00am)
2. Langley Band (Cliff Parker) â€” (10.30am)
3. Strata Brass (Alex Webb) â€” (11.00am)
4. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams) â€” (11.30am)
5. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) â€” (1.30pm)


Second Section:
Theatre
Start: 2.00pm
Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Rockingham (Adam Whittle) â€” (2.00pm)
2. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) â€” (2.30pm)
3. Shirland Band (Lynden Cooper) â€” (3.00pm)


Third Section:
School Hall
Start: 11.15am
Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Ireland Colliery (Richard Windle) â€” (11.15am)
2. Golborne Brass (Joshua Hughes) â€” (11.45am)
3. Cubbington Brass (Kieron Howe) â€” (12.15pm)
4. Littleport Brass (Ian Knapton) â€” (12.45pm)
5. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Richard Milton) â€” (1.15pm)
6. Ratby Mid Band (Garry Perrin) â€” (1.45pm)


Fourth Section:
School Hall
Start: 9.00am
Adjudicator: Andrea Price

1. Ilkeston Brass (Geoff Hawley) â€” (9.00am)
2. Matlock Band (Chris Banks) â€” (9.30am)
3. Loxley Silver (Thomas Mercer) â€” (10.00am)
4. Golborne Brass (Joshua Hughes) â€” (10.30am)

        

