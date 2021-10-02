Report & Result: 2021 National Championships of Great Britain

On a contest day of challenges, Foden's deliver the winning Heroes performance to lift the National Trophy in London

An 'irresistibly driving performance that soared effortlessly over the challenges within the score' saw Foden's claim the 2021 Champion Band of Great Britain title.

It came on a day when the event itself faced the stark realities of the challenges that could potentially see the beginning of its final stanza at the Royal Albert Hall. It was also marked by Russell Gray's Sandbach band providing an indelible memory of what could be lost if they are not overcome.

Pernicious effects

The pernicious effects of Covid-19, fuel shortages and hiked hotel prices, allied to the logistical problems posed by the London Marathon had obviously eroded fragile audience confidence, as the sea of empty red seats showed by the time debutants Llwydcoed took the stage as the opening band.

However, the enthusiastic quorum certainly found Bruce Broughton's filmatic set-work a persuasive reason to stay in the hall to listen to each of the 19 contenders.

Heroic status

Foden's ultimately provided a winning performance imbued with suitably heroic musical status, as Russell Gray blended an intoxicating account of 'Heroes' that resonated with its engrossing mixture of insight and security.

Cory's thrillingly dramatic rendition eventually saw the defending champion come runner-up, with Tredegar's forensically defined performance in third. Earlier, an emboldened Black Dyke provided the high-class marker that deservedly claimed its reward in fourth.

The surprise announcement of Ratby Co-operative in fifth was almost lost amid the delightful sounds of celebration that filled the air, whilst the more muted response elicited by Brighouse & Rastrick's sixth place also spoke of the impression they had made with many in the hall.

Disqualification

Others will have left also ruing the 'challenges' of this unique contest day — none more so than Carlton Main Frickley. They were informed at the draw of their potential disqualification if they performed with a player, who, according to the contest organisers had not been registered by the appropriate deadline.

The band subsequently did just that, with the decision publicly confirmed before the announcement of the results. They have stated that they will now appeal.

Whatever the outcome, it was an uncomfortable moment that contrasted with a delightful speech by the composer Bruce Broughton and thoroughly detailed precised analysis given by adjudicator Dr Robert Childs (who was joined by Dr Stephen Cobb and Rob Wiffen OBE)

Very close but unanimous

The "top four or five were very close," he said, as he revealed that the key had been the central 'Tranquillity' section where the blending, texture and flow of lead solo lines from horn, flugel, baritone and euphonium provided them with a touchstone of comparison.

And whilst tempi and clarity of detail played their part in the outer sections, his focus on that central element left no-one in doubt about what they had been looking for in the box — and who 'unanimously' gave it to them.

Russell Gray and Foden's created 'such a beautiful atmosphere' according to Dr Childs in his written remarks, aided by 'such mature phrasing' and a 'classy euph!' who led 'wonderful' soloists. He summed up his 'irresistible' observations by simply adding — 'Bravo to all'.

His colleague Rob Wiffen called it 'a beautifully played middle section that brought the quality of this band to the fore', whilst Dr Stephen Cobb praised 'the time and space given to the soloists' -adding, with a 'fabulous euphonium'.

Few who enjoyed the performance that came immediately after Tredegar had raised the title winning bar to an imposing new level, would have disagreed. This was playing of the very highest strata; powerful and muscular when required, flexible and malleable when needed.

Satisfaction

The MD's lucid baton moulded cultured phrasing and linear shaping; the ensemble moving as one. His soloists performed with confidence and consideration — led by the imperious Gary Curtin on euphonium who deservedly claimed the 'Best Instrumentalist' Award.

Following the prolonged applause, Russell Gray left the stage with a deep smile of satisfaction on his face. Having spoken to him before the contest he said he felt immensely confident about the way Foden's were playing. This was why.

His third National success — some 16 years after his first in 2005 places him in the company of some of the finest conductors in the recent history of the event. There are surely more to come.

Welsh response

Cory responded as a true champion; Philip Harper drawing every ounce of dramatic impulse from the score, and at times perhaps just taking an interpretive risk that was at odds with the composer's defined intentions.

It was certainly the most 'filmatic' approach of the day — a display (led by principal cornet Tom Hutchinson) of thrilling virtuosity, even if, as the judges later confirmed to 4BR, it did raise a question mark or two in the box.

The tiny clips that just pitted Tredegar's deeply polished account in places were also noticed by the trio. The Welsh champion's superb ensemble playing and leanly balanced definition under Ian Porthouse's subtle interpretation was engrossing in the key 'Tranquillity' section that flowed with such persuasive musicality.

Wales will now provide four finalists in 2022, with the Northwest and Yorkshire gaining an additional place, the latter courtesy of Black Dyke's fine early draw account under Prof Nicholas Childs.

Dyke form

This was the Queensbury band back to the form that marked the early years of performances at the Albert Hall under their MD; lucid, expressive soloists playing on a secure ensemble foundation. There was a verve and spirit about the playing which delighted the audience and certainly made its mark in the box.

Although you sense ardent 'Pondashers' would have been a little disappointed with fourth, on this form they are fast closing the gap on their podium prize rivals. Come the Open they could well be ready to reclaim major title laurels.

Contrasting emotions too for supporters of Ratby Co-operative and Brighouse & Rastrick who filled announced top-six places.

The West Riding band was a name on the lips of just about every listener's personal podium prediction, whilst in all honesty, Ratby's was not.

However, the pertinent remarks from Dr Childs, which eschewed the easy plaudits and platitudes, and instead revealed the detailed reasoning behind the judge's decision, shed considerable light on their placings.

Ratby clarity

Mareika Gray drew a flowing malleability to the central 'Tranquillity' section with Ratby, with a linear clarity to the interlinked and confidently played cameo leads.

On a day when others opted for over-emphasise and artifice emotion, that defined musical thought process and executed to a tee by her players stood out in the box.

It was quite easy to forget that Camborne (who eventually came 7th) had earlier brought the first half of the contest to an uplifting break following a series of inconsistent performances from Whitburn, Hepworth and (understandably) from Carlton Main, so Ratby's account provided a fresh reminder of the qualities that were key to the judge's collective thinking.

In the process Mareika Gray became the first female conductor in the contest's history to claim a top-six result — as well as leading Ratby to the highest finish for a Midlands region band since the year 2000 (which by a strange quirk of coincidence was Ransome conducted by a certain Russell Gray).

The personal plaudits were richly deserved — as were those for her band, given both the time-line of their invitation to compete, and for the way a host of them subsequently travelled north the next day to support their 'Mid' band at the Bolsover Entertainment contest.

Unlucky

The journey home for Brighouse and their admirable Swiss conductor Arsene Duc will have been more subdued.

Their collective approach, which stuck rigidly to the score, was confident and controlled, although it perhaps lacked the finessed sparkle that would have pushed it closer to the podium. It was a touch unlucky though.

Litmus test

Before the announcement of the results the usual litmus test of opinion that swirled around the corridors certainly felt that the title's destination lay between the likes of Foden's, Cory, Brighouse, Tredegar and Black Dyke — with most punter's risking an each-way bet between Foden's and Cory.

And whilst others such as a spirited Fairey and GUS (both showing substantive evidence of musical cohesion in their rebuilding processes) and a slightly misfiring Flowers may have just fancied their chances of a mention from the stage, they didn't really do enough for the judges.

The gap between them and the best was marked on this occasion, as was the ever increasing margin that was evident from 10th place down.

The best of those came from NASUWT Riverside (building an increasingly solid major contest foundation), whilst others such as Friary and Zone One in 12th and 13th respectively may have reached a plateau at the Albert Hall at least.

Bon Accord held their own amid the elite company of the contest (and the draw), whilst Llwydcoed will have gained huge experience from the examination of their confidence and credentials off the number 1 draw, as did City of Hull as the penultimate band of the day.

Not the last

The challenges posed by Bruce Broughton's 'Heroes' test-piece may not have been the sternest for the elite performers here in recent years, but hopefully it won't be the last either.

However, a contest day that could either herald a new era or start to draw an old one to a close, still contained the quality, drama, intrigue and controversy to maintain the stature of the National Championship of Great Britain at this iconic venue for a more years to come — if the crowds can also be persuaded to return too.

In the most trying of circumstances, it was a heroic effort to put on.

And as Foden's and Russell Gray showed, it was also a performance that was fit for heroes that claimed the title.

Iwan Fox

Result:



Test Piece: Heroes (Bruce Broughton)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb, Rob Wiffen OBE

1. Foden's (Russell Gray)*

2. Cory (Philip Harper)*

3. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)*

4. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas J. Childs)*

5. Ratby Co-operative (Mareika Gray)

6. Brighouse & Rastrick (Arsene Duc)

7. Camborne (Kevin Mackenzie)

8. WFEL Fairey (Adam Cooke)

9. Flowers (Paul Holland)

10. NASUWT Riverside (Dr David Thornton)

11. GUS Band (Chris Jeans)

12. Friary (Chris King)

13. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)

14. Whitburn (Garry Cutt)

15. Bon Accord (David Roberts)

16. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)**

17. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)

18. Llwydcoed (Chris Turner)

19. City of Hull (Stig Maersk)

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery disqualified pending appeal**

Best Instrumentalist: Gary Curtin (euphonium) Foden's

withdrawn: the cooperation Band (Phillip McCann); Desford (Michael Fowles)

*Top 4 pre-qualify for 2022 National Final

