All 19 performances from the competing bands at the 2021 National Championships of Great Britain Championship Section contest at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend are now on the wobplay recording platform for your to enjoy.

So if you are fans of Foden's or Friary, Cory or Camborne, Bon Accord or Zone One — just log in and enjoy.

www.wobplay.com