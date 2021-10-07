                 

*
banner

News

Kirsty Abbotts steps down from principal role at Carlton Main

The outstanding cornet star announces her decision to relinquish the role after 19 years of musical excellence.

Kirsty
  Kirsty Abbotts has been principal cornet at Carlton Main Frickley since 2002

Thursday, 07 October 2021

        

Kirsty Abbotts has told 4BR that she decided to step down from her role as principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

It brings to an end an outstanding 19 year tenure as the beacon of musical excellence at the Yorkshire band — one that has also seen her claim no fewer than 17 individual solo awards for her contest performances.

Right time

"I've decided the time is right and I will also take my time to decide what I do next,"the Geneva Instruments artist said. "I've made lifelong friends and enjoyed experiences and memories that will last me a lifetime too.

It's been a very difficult decision to make, and I have only done so with a very heavy heart.

It is hard to describe just how proud being principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has made me feel over the past 19 years."

It is hard to describe just how proud being principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has made me feel over the past 19 yearsKirsty Abbotts

Wonderful memories

Kirsty, who joined Carlton Main in August 2002, added: "I must stress that the band's decision to perform at the National Finals had no bearing on my future plans.

I sincerely wish everyone at Carlton Main Frickley all the very best for the future and thank everyone for the great times and so many wonderful memories."

        

TAGS: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fodens

Heroic reflections with Russell Gray

October 7 • 4BR catches up with Foden's winning conductor to talk about his third National title success and how he approached the score to Bruce Broughton's test piece to do it with the band at the Albert Hall on the weekend.

Kirsty

Kirsty Abbotts steps down from principal role at Carlton Main

October 7 • The outstanding cornet star announces her decision to relinquish the role after 19 years of musical excellence.

wobplay

All Albert Hall performances to enjoy on wobplay

October 4 • All 19 performances from the bands at the Royal Albert Hall can now be enjoyed through the wobplay recording platform — so why not sit back and enjoy the heroic playing once again.

Bolsover

Report & Results: 2021 Bolsover Festival of Brass

October 3 • Easington Colliery produced a heroic performance to claim the top honours at Bolsover with section titles going to Milton Keynes, Shirland Welfare, Whitworth Vale & Healey and Matlock.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Farnworth and Walkden Band

October 7 • Farnworth and Walkden Band are seeking applications for:. â€¢ Principal and/or Solo Cornet (position negotiable). â€¢ Solo Trombone. â€¢ Percussion. The band has a sensible diary of engagements and contests to look forward to under new full time MD Paul Dalton.

DIGGLE BAND

October 6 • Diggle Band Saddleworth 2nd section are looking to appoint an experienced Resident Conductor to take the band forward. We have a sensible calendar of concerts and concerts. The band rehearse every Tuesday at Diggle Band Club 7.45 -10pm.

Newstead Brass

October 6 • Our popular Championship Section band has a vacancy for BBb Bass to join our skilled bass section and provide a secure foundation for the bands ongoing development with musical director Jim Davies.. Rehearsals Wednesday and Sunday in Kirkby in Ashfield..

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top