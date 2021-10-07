Kirsty Abbotts steps down from principal role at Carlton Main

The outstanding cornet star announces her decision to relinquish the role after 19 years of musical excellence.

Kirsty Abbotts has told 4BR that she decided to step down from her role as principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

It brings to an end an outstanding 19 year tenure as the beacon of musical excellence at the Yorkshire band — one that has also seen her claim no fewer than 17 individual solo awards for her contest performances.

Right time

"I've decided the time is right and I will also take my time to decide what I do next,"the Geneva Instruments artist said. "I've made lifelong friends and enjoyed experiences and memories that will last me a lifetime too.

It's been a very difficult decision to make, and I have only done so with a very heavy heart.

It is hard to describe just how proud being principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has made me feel over the past 19 years."

Wonderful memories

Kirsty, who joined Carlton Main in August 2002, added: "I must stress that the band's decision to perform at the National Finals had no bearing on my future plans.

I sincerely wish everyone at Carlton Main Frickley all the very best for the future and thank everyone for the great times and so many wonderful memories."