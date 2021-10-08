Geneva continues link to banding's future

The Geneva Group continued its long term investment in the future of the banding movement in the UK at the Royal Albert Hall and Bolsover Festival of Brass on the weekend.

The Geneva Group has reiterated its commitment to both community banding and the investment in future generations of young players following its involvement with two major contests on the weekend.

Growing number

Investment through the Geneva Foundation has seen a number of bands benefit from the purchase of the manufacturer's instruments, whilst a growing number of young players are developing their skills on Geneva instruments.

"The National Final at the Royal Albert Hall was a real showcase for the company, and it was fantastic to be back at the event and meet plenty of old friends and new customers,"a spokesperson told 4BR.

"The visible presence of our instruments is backed by the unique sound which is benefiting bands — something that was shown brilliantly by our flagship banding ambassador Black Dyke and the trio of talented cornet players in Elizabeth Rogers, Luke Barker and Nayan Shah performing in the pre-results concert at the Royal Albert Hall."

Grass roots

Geneva also reiterated its commitment to grass roots banding with their presence and sponsorship of one the sections at the Bolsover Festival of Brass the day after the Albert Hall.

"That was very important to us. The Bolsover Festival of Brass is a wonderful event that supports the bands that provide the backbone of our movement in the UK.

Geneva is also committed to those bands, and it was brilliant that the live-stream broadcast showcased their talents across the world."