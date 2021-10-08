                 

Tredegar ready for Epic link with Amersham

Two banding organisations with a community ethos at their heart will join forces later this month for an epic concert day.

  The Eopic Brass concert takes place later this month

Friday, 08 October 2021

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar is looking forward to returning to action later this month when they once again travel up the M4 motorway to link with the Amersham Band for a concert performance on Saturday October 23rd .

Wonderful link

It follows the band's podium finish at the Royal Albert Hall and continues a busy period of contest, concert and projects — from Brass in Concert and a CD recording of the music of Vaughan Williams to this opportunity with an organisation that share's their strong community based ethos.

"We have really been looking forward to this concert ever since we managed to link up with the band,"MD Ian Porthouse said.

"We are inspired by the work they undertake in being a focal point within their community and beyond — and to be honest we can learn such a great deal from them as an organisation too."

Epic Brass

He added: "It's going to be a great day of 'Epic Brass' activity at the Piper Arts Centre rounded off with a fantastic joint concert which will be as inclusive as we possibly can.

It's going to be plenty of fun with lots of fantastic music making and inspiration, so we hope we hope we can attract a great local crowd — and plenty of Welsh descendants who have made their home in the area!"

Ian Porthouse

Find out more

To find out more go to:
https://amershamband.com/boxoffice/?fbclid=IwAR1IITuYvU84qP3ljbkGKUkGb4gVb3SaqQX5Xsb-kZUSr5mLqcJ0ipstJa4

Taster: https://www.facebook.com/amershamband/videos/1028342401273410

        

Tred

