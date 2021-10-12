                 

News

New midfield signings at Eccles

The euph and horn sections at Eccles Borough Band get a boost with the signings of Rhys Edwards and Sammy Latus.

Eccles
  The two players bring extra experience to the Eccles ranks

Tuesday, 12 October 2021

        

The Eccles Band has welcomed two new signings to their ranks ahead of their return to the concert and contest stage.

The band will head to the Wychavon Festival of Brass entertainment contest boosted by the signing of Rhys Edwards on solo euphonium and the return Sammy Latus on solo horn.

Thrilled

Rhys, from Solihull, is a year fourth year student at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. He was a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and has previously played for Slaithwaite Band and Hawk Green Bands.

He stated that he was "thrilled"to be joining "such a brilliant, historic, fun and friendly band"and looking forward to what was in store.

Sammy, who is a peripatetic brass teacher for Oldham Music Services, returns after a spell at Black Dyke Band. She previously held the solo horn role during 2016 and 2017 and has also played for Carlton Main Frickley Colliery.

As for now, the band are rehearsing for the upcoming Wychavon Entertainment Contest which takes place on 30th October Eccles Borough Band

Delighted

Musical Director, Mareika Gray said that she was "delighted with the new players", stating that Sammy's professionalism and experience and Rhys' potential and enthusiasm are both great assets for the band going forward.

The band has also taken the opportunity to thank Peter McDonough and Helen Moore and wish them well for the future.

A spokesperson said: "As for now, the band are rehearsing for the upcoming Wychavon Entertainment Contest which takes place on 30th October.

The band have a great set of results at this contest, but this time we are just happy that we can finally play in public again after such a long time away."

        

