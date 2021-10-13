Want to write for brass bands?

4BR talks to composer and conductor Andy Duncan about his iWrite composing modules which aim to enable brass band lovers to start composing for the brass band medium — from hymn tunes to test-pieces...

At a time when the brass band movement is facing many challenges, it good to report on an initiative that hopes to inspire new compositional voices for the medium.

A series of brass band arranging modules entitled 'iWrite for Brass' is being run on-line by the respected composer, arranger and conductor Andrew Duncan starting on the 17th October.

We caught up with Andy to find out more about what he is doing and what he hopes it will inspire from people who wish to try their hand at writing for the brass bands medium — from absolute beginners to more advanced students.

To find out more about iWrite go to: https://www.duncanmusicpress.com/iwrite-for-brass