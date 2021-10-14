                 

City of Bristol ready to aim sky high

Performances for television, radio and contesting sees City of Bristol Band return to music making with a sky high outlook.

Clifton
  The band has been performing on the iconic Clifton Suspension Braide in the city

Thursday, 14 October 2021

        

High ambitions see City of Bristol Band reach for the skies with their concert and contesting return this month, including performances for television, a major concert project, BBC radio broadcasts and participation in the popular Wychavon Festival of Brass

As with most bands, City of Bristol have been in something of an enforced hibernation for the past 18 months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Television

However, last weekend they were busy filming for television, as part of a feature for a major ITV television show.

"It's all under wraps at present"stated Band Chair, Steve Ellis, "but the band had a great time filming at both Brandon Hill and the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge (above) last Friday. We've been sworn to secrecy at present, but all will be revealed in full soonâ€¦"

Steve was less tight lipped earlier this week however, when he featured on BBC Bristol, speaking about the band's forthcoming concert project 'Of Far Flung Skies' which takes place this Sunday, October 17th at the St George's Bristol concert venue.

"The concert is a major undertaking, which features some tremendous repertoire for band,"he said.

"This includes works by David Bedford, Peter Graham and Ben Hollings and will also feature the premiere performance and recording for BBC Radio 3 broadcast of Laura Shipsey's new title work 'Of Far Flung Skies'.

The composition is the result of our Making Music supported 'Adopt A Composer' collaboration with this exciting new compositional voice for brass band."

Contest return

The concert will be conducted by outgoing MD Ian Holmes, and new professional conductor, Craig Roberts. Rounding off a busy month, Craig will also direct the band in their contesting return at the Wychavon Festival of Brass.

"It's a packed return then,"Steve concluded, "but it's so great to see all these activities — which we've been planning for so long now — finally coming to fruition. It's great to be back"

Of Far Flung Skies"takes place this Sunday, October 17th (7.00pm)

More information:

For full information & tickets, visit: http://www.stgeorgesbristol.co.uk/whats-on/city-of-bristol-brass-ban

        

