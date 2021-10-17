City of Bradford add youth and experience

The Yorkshire band has busy busy signing up playing talent as they look ahead to a busy few months.

The City of Bradford Band has announced several new signings as they look towards a busy end to the year and the new contesting season in 2022.

Signings

Talented RNCM students Edwin Farrar and Sasha Abgottspon join on baritone and euphonium respectively whilst the cornet section sees Chris McDonald joining the front row from Harrogate Band and Sheffield University student Dan Cullen coming in on repiano.

Having signed in the months prior to Covid-19 lockdown, Gary Clegg brings vast top level experience to the principal trombone seat alongside his commitments to The Band of the Yorkshire Regiment.

The band has also taken the opportunity to thank the youthful duo of Adam Hofland-Ward and Alex Barron who have recently signed for Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Signing this mixture of committed young and experienced players puts the band in a great position for the coming months MD Jonathan Bates

Advertisement

Exciting time

The organisation's Musical Director, Jonathan Bates told 4BR: "We welcome all the players to us at what is a really exciting time in our development.

Signing this mixture of committed young and experienced players puts the band in a great position for the coming months."