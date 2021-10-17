                 

*
banner

News

Foden's to mark Littlemore banding contribution

The contribution made by Allan Littlemore to the banding movement and to Foden's and Leyland Bands will be marked in a special concert in Sandbach later today.

Littlemore
  Allan did a great deal to keep the name of Foden's Band at the heart of the Sandbach community.

Sunday, 17 October 2021

        

The memory of Allan Littlemore, former Band Manager of both Foden's and Leyland bands, and one of the banding movement's most respected administrators and informed historians is to be marked in a special concert in Sandbach today.

Memorial concert

Alan passed away in February this year and the musical celebration of his life will see Foden's Band give a free memorial concert on Sunday 17th October (3.00pm) at Sandbach School (CW11 3NS).

The band will be directed by his son Phillip and will include music that held a significance for Allan throughout his life.

the musical celebration of his life will see Foden's Band give a free memorial concert on Sunday 17th October (3.00pm) at Sandbach School (CW11 3NS)4BR

Featured music

The music will include the march 'The Cossack', with soloists Mark Wilkinson and Gary Curtin performing 'Alpine Echoes' and 'Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms'.

Allan's love of jazz will see a new arrangement of Louis Belson's 'Skin Deep' featuring Anthony Mann, whilst the centrepiece will be Edmund Rubbra's 'Variations on the Shining River' on which Foden's so memorably won the 1958 National title.

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ratby

Ratby savour congratulations

October 18 • The Ratby Co-operative Band has thanked the banding community for their messages of support and congratulations following their outstanding Royal Albert Hall result.

1st Old Boys

Report & Results: 2021 NIBA Championships

October 18 • 1st Old Boys return to the top of the winner's rostrum as section titles head to CWA Brass and Dynamic Brass in Armagh.

BBW

Have your say on Brass Bands Wales

October 17 • The general Quarterly Meeting of Brass Bands Wales will be held on a Zoom platform later this month — and you can have your say.

Littlemore

Foden's to mark Littlemore banding contribution

October 17 • The contribution made by Allan Littlemore to the banding movement and to Foden's and Leyland Bands will be marked in a special concert in Sandbach later today.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

October 16 • The band is looking for a 2nd Trombone and Percussionist to join this friendly group of players. For more details of the band please see the band's website www.rushdentownband.com.

Lindley Band

October 16 • HORN and CORNET PLAYERS required in our friendly First Section band which enjoys a balanced mix of concerts and contests. We are located just 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24. Post Code HD3 3JE Rehearsals are Monday and Wednesday evenings 8.00 to 10.00pm.

Staines Brass

October 15 • Staines Brass are looking for , E flat Bass and B flat Bass players to join our ranks following the return to rehearsals. Our rehearsal nights are Thursday 8pm and we are based The Lammas Park, Staines, TW18 4XZ

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top