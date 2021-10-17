Foden's to mark Littlemore banding contribution

The contribution made by Allan Littlemore to the banding movement and to Foden's and Leyland Bands will be marked in a special concert in Sandbach later today.

The memory of Allan Littlemore, former Band Manager of both Foden's and Leyland bands, and one of the banding movement's most respected administrators and informed historians is to be marked in a special concert in Sandbach today.

Memorial concert

Alan passed away in February this year and the musical celebration of his life will see Foden's Band give a free memorial concert on Sunday 17th October (3.00pm) at Sandbach School (CW11 3NS).

The band will be directed by his son Phillip and will include music that held a significance for Allan throughout his life.

Featured music

The music will include the march 'The Cossack', with soloists Mark Wilkinson and Gary Curtin performing 'Alpine Echoes' and 'Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms'.

Allan's love of jazz will see a new arrangement of Louis Belson's 'Skin Deep' featuring Anthony Mann, whilst the centrepiece will be Edmund Rubbra's 'Variations on the Shining River' on which Foden's so memorably won the 1958 National title.