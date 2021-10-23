                 

*
News

The joy of free music making

Dobcross Youth Band continues to inspire the next generation of young players with their free access approach.

  Dobcross Youth Band has been helping youngsters learn about music for many eyars

Saturday, 23 October 2021

        

Dobcross Youth Band is ensuring that it is reaching out to its local community to inspire the next generation of youngsters to play in a brass band.

It has been reported in the local 'Saddleworth Independent' newspaper that the band will be offering free brass lessons to beginners.

Opportunity

It is being funded by the band's success at the recent Autumn Leaves contest held in Greenfield, with Musical Director Seth Livingstone stating that he believed that "every child should be given the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument, to enjoy the fun of playing in a band and the pride of achieving a new skill."

He added: "As part of our commitment to this, we have decided to make our beginner lessons free of charge so as many children as possible can take their first musical steps with us."

Find out more

Anyone who wants to find out more about the initiative should get in touch with the band at: dobcrossyouthband@gmail.com

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell

        

