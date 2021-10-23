                 

*
banner

News

Epic Tredegar connection in Amersham

Two banding organisations with a shared community ethos will link up later today for a musical showcase.

Amersham
  The Epic Brass concert is being held later today.

Saturday, 23 October 2021

        

Fresh from their podium finish at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall, Welsh champion Tredegar heads back up the M4 motorway today to link up the Amersham Band for a celebratory joint concert.

Links

The appearance has come about through the desire of both band's to find out more about how each has made successful links to its local community over the years, and how they continue to plan for the future both organisationally and artistically.

Now they will be getting together at 3.00pm for a concert at The Arts Centre at Pipers Corner School in Great Kingshill (HP15 6LP) where both bands will perform solo and joint items.

It's going to be a great day and a super concert — so please come along and enjoy the music makingIan Porthouse

Shared values

Speaking about the event, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "There are a great number of shared values between the organisations based on an ethos of being a musical ambassador as well as focal point of inclusive music making within our communities.

Amersham is really leading the way at the moment and Tredegar can learn so much from them. It's going to be a great day and a super concert — so please come along and enjoy the music making."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Amersham

Epic Tredegar connection in Amersham

October 23 • Two banding organisations with a shared community ethos will link up later today for a musical showcase.

The joy of free music making

October 23 • Dobcross Youth Band continues to inspire the next generation of young players with their free access approach.

Heartfield

New trom signing for Carlton Main Frickley

October 21 • Joe Heartfield, one of the UK's rising trombone talents has been signed by Carlton Main Frickley Band.

Spectrum

Changes to consider for Spectrum

October 23 • An extensive list of small amendments and errata has been issued for bands to take into account on Gilbert Vinter's 'Spectrum'.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Welwyn Garden City Band

October 21 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a busy Christmas season rapidly approaching (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, BBb BASS & TUNED PERCUSSIONIST players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Watford Band

October 21 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford..

Shipston Town Band

October 20 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Second Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top