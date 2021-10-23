Epic Tredegar connection in Amersham

Two banding organisations with a shared community ethos will link up later today for a musical showcase.

Fresh from their podium finish at the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall, Welsh champion Tredegar heads back up the M4 motorway today to link up the Amersham Band for a celebratory joint concert.

The appearance has come about through the desire of both band's to find out more about how each has made successful links to its local community over the years, and how they continue to plan for the future both organisationally and artistically.

Now they will be getting together at 3.00pm for a concert at The Arts Centre at Pipers Corner School in Great Kingshill (HP15 6LP) where both bands will perform solo and joint items.

It's going to be a great day and a super concert — so please come along and enjoy the music making Ian Porthouse

Shared values

Speaking about the event, Tredegar MD, Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "There are a great number of shared values between the organisations based on an ethos of being a musical ambassador as well as focal point of inclusive music making within our communities.

Amersham is really leading the way at the moment and Tredegar can learn so much from them. It's going to be a great day and a super concert — so please come along and enjoy the music making."