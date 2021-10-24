Brighouse celebrate reunion return

Players past and present gave the audience at Huddersfield Town Hall an evening packed full of nostalgia on their long awaited annual concert series return.

The twice yearly massed band concerts by Brighouse & Rastrick at Huddersfield Town Hall returned after the Covid 19 pandemic over the weekend.

2020 would have marked both the 75th anniversary as well as the 150th concert in the series, instead those events have been put on hold until next year to enable the band to bring forward a special celebratory concert featuring the current band and former players.

Appreciated

Under the direction of Derek Broadbent and David Hirst (above), the event attracted a healthy sized audience (much appreciated by the band) who savoured an evening of repertoire synonymous with the concerts over the years.

Amongst the former players present to hear the massed bands perform were a trio of former West Riding stars with over 180 of service between them; Grenville Richmond (who joined 73 years ago), Les Beevers (65 years) and Brian Cherry (44 years) all enjoyed a wonderful evening.

The Reunion Band was made up of players from as early as 1968 as well as those part of the 1980 National Championship win under Derek Broadbent and those of more recent vintage such Andrew Bannister, Alex Francis, Colin Brook, Lucy Cutt, Leigh Baker, Jonathan Pippen and Scott Quarmby. Alan Morrison, whose association with the band covers both playing and conducting was due to be part of the Reunion ensemble but stepped up to the current band to help cover absence due to illness.

Remarkable service

The newly appointed Band President, Stephen Howes, (who was also part of the Reunion Band) took the opportunity to acknowledge the 41 years of remarkable service of Ian Dust, the band's distinguished horn player.

Unbeknown to Ian, his wife Zoey was present (who has given Ian amazing support to be able to dedicate his time to the band) and was presented with a bouquet of flowers, whilst Ian received a gift of appreciation.

It was estimated that during his tenure, Ian has attended over four thousand rehearsals and over 1250 concerts and contests combined.

2022

The proposed concert with Black Dyke, which was originally part of the 75th year celebrations in 2021 will now take place on Saturday 26th March 2022 at Huddersfield Town Hall.