                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse celebrate reunion return

Players past and present gave the audience at Huddersfield Town Hall an evening packed full of nostalgia on their long awaited annual concert series return.

Hirst and Broadbent
  David Hirst and Derek Broadbent took the baton on the night

Sunday, 24 October 2021

        

The twice yearly massed band concerts by Brighouse & Rastrick at Huddersfield Town Hall returned after the Covid 19 pandemic over the weekend.

2020 would have marked both the 75th anniversary as well as the 150th concert in the series, instead those events have been put on hold until next year to enable the band to bring forward a special celebratory concert featuring the current band and former players.

Appreciated

Under the direction of Derek Broadbent and David Hirst (above), the event attracted a healthy sized audience (much appreciated by the band) who savoured an evening of repertoire synonymous with the concerts over the years.

Amongst the former players present to hear the massed bands perform were a trio of former West Riding stars with over 180 of service between them; Grenville Richmond (who joined 73 years ago), Les Beevers (65 years) and Brian Cherry (44 years) all enjoyed a wonderful evening.

The Reunion Band was made up of players from as early as 1968 as well as those part of the 1980 National Championship win under Derek Broadbent and those of more recent vintage such Andrew Bannister, Alex Francis, Colin Brook, Lucy Cutt, Leigh Baker, Jonathan Pippen and Scott Quarmby. Alan Morrison, whose association with the band covers both playing and conducting was due to be part of the Reunion ensemble but stepped up to the current band to help cover absence due to illness.

The newly appointed Band President, Stephen Howes, took the opportunity to acknowledge the 41 years of remarkable service of Ian Dust, the band's distinguished horn player4BR

Remarkable service

The newly appointed Band President, Stephen Howes, (who was also part of the Reunion Band) took the opportunity to acknowledge the 41 years of remarkable service of Ian Dust, the band's distinguished horn player.

Unbeknown to Ian, his wife Zoey was present (who has given Ian amazing support to be able to dedicate his time to the band) and was presented with a bouquet of flowers, whilst Ian received a gift of appreciation.

It was estimated that during his tenure, Ian has attended over four thousand rehearsals and over 1250 concerts and contests combined.

2022

The proposed concert with Black Dyke, which was originally part of the 75th year celebrations in 2021 will now take place on Saturday 26th March 2022 at Huddersfield Town Hall.

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wobplay

Wobplay add National and Master classics to platform

October 24 • You can now enjoy the highlights of the 1986 Nationals and 1992 Masters on the Wobplay.com recording platform

Brass Bands Wales

Brass Band Wales forced to cancel meeting

October 24 • Unforeseen circumstances have cancelled the proposed quarterly meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales.

Wychavon

Wychavon Festival countdowns to kick-off

October 24 • There will be a great day of contesting in Evesham next Saturday with plenty of great prizes and entertainment on offer.

Golborne

Golborne looking to meet youthful demands

October 24 • The Golborne Band's investment in youth needs a bit of instrumental help.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Mole Veterans Band

October 24 • Players required in all areas, but particularly tutti cornets and horns

West Somerset Brass Band

October 23 • We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue

city of coventry brass

October 23 • City of Coventry Brass still require BBb bass player. We rehearse on Thursday evenings with additional rehearsals as required prior to concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top