Golborne looking to meet youthful demands

The Golborne Band's investment in youth needs a bit of instrumental help.

Golborne
  The next generation of Golborne players are already enjoying themselves...

Sunday, 24 October 2021

        

Fresh from enjoying a great weekend at the Bolsover Festival of Brass Championship the Golborne Band is planning for the future by investing in the next generation of young players.

Meet demand

They recently launched a brand new Training Band and are calling out for any unused or unwanted instruments that may well be lying around in lofts, bedroom cupboards or on shelves in a bandroom that can be donated to help meet player demand!

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are calling out to music lovers to see if they could donate to our youth band. After launching our training band last month we are already starting to run short on instruments for new beginners."

After launching our training band last month we are already starting to run short on instruments for new beginnersGolborne Band

Opportunity

They added: "We believe that all young musicians should have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument, regardless of their financial background.

There is an increasing lack of funding for music education in schools, alongside the cost of instruments/tutoring so it isn't always possible for young people to learn to play, meaning they are missing out on the opportunity to follow their dreams.

We want to give as many children and adults in our community the opportunity to pursue their love for music. If anyone can help, please send us a message and we will get back to you."

Can you help

If you can help, e-mail: golbornebrass1847@gmail.com

        

