Wychavon Festival countdowns to kick-off

There will be a great day of contesting in Evesham next Saturday with plenty of great prizes and entertainment on offer.

Wychavon
  The festival offers plenty of great brass band entertainment

Sunday, 24 October 2021

        

The popular Wychavon Festival of Brass takes place at the De Montfort School in Evesham (WR11 1DQ) on Saturday 30th October with the action kicking off at 9.30am.

There are strong fields on each section despite the event taking place soon after Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow bands to return to rehearsals.

Covid-19 protocols

Those attending are advised to follow the advice regarding the use of facemasks and to follow the sanitising protocols that are being put in place when they are at the event.

Advance Tickets online at: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk — £8

Cashless purchase at the venue: £10

The event will also feature the usual excellent facilities and catering attractions.

Further details


Further details and contact information for questions and enquiries can be found at: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html

Championship Section:


Adjudicator: Chris King
Start: 10.00am
* eligible for Senior Trophy qualification

1. Strata Brass*
2. Langley*
3. Kidlington Concert Brass*
4. Haverhill Silver*
5. Stannington*
6. Jackfield
7. Milton Keynes Brass*
8. City of Cardiff M1
9. Verwood Concert Brass
10. Enderby
11. Derwent Brass
12. Blackburn & Darwen
13. Filton Concert Brass
14. Burry Port Town
15. Eccles Borough
16. Amersham*
17. Aldbourne
18. SW Comms*


First Section:


Adjudicator: Leigh Baker
Start: 9.30am

1. Markham & District
2. Stannington
3. Eccles Borough
4. Milton Keynes Brass
5. Strata Brass
6. Langley
7. Pontarddulais Town
8. Haydock Band
9. Shirley Band
10. City of Bristol


Second Section:


Adjudicator: Anne Crookston
Start: 10.30am

1. Gresley Colliery
2. Ibstock Brick Brass
3. Oxford Cherwell Brass
4. Weston Brass
5. Harborough
6. RAF St Athan Vol
7. BD1 Brass
8. Stourport-on-Severn


Third Section:


Adjudicator: Sam Fisher
Start: 3.30pm

1. RAF St Athan Vol
2. Stourport-on-Severn
3. Putney & Wimbledon
4. Rode Hall Silver
5. Reading Spring Gardens
6. Hawk Green
7. The Melton Band
8. Wem Jubilee


Fourth Section:


Adjudicator: Anne Crookston
Start: 5.00pm
1. Wem Jubilee
2. Amington Band
3. Cross Keys Silver
4. Putney & Wimbledon

        

