Wychavon Festival countdowns to kick-off

There will be a great day of contesting in Evesham next Saturday with plenty of great prizes and entertainment on offer.

The popular Wychavon Festival of Brass takes place at the De Montfort School in Evesham (WR11 1DQ) on Saturday 30th October with the action kicking off at 9.30am.

There are strong fields on each section despite the event taking place soon after Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow bands to return to rehearsals.

Covid-19 protocols

Those attending are advised to follow the advice regarding the use of facemasks and to follow the sanitising protocols that are being put in place when they are at the event.

Advance Tickets online at: www.festivalofbrass.co.uk — £8

Cashless purchase at the venue: £10

The event will also feature the usual excellent facilities and catering attractions.

Further details



Further details and contact information for questions and enquiries can be found at: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html

Championship Section:



Adjudicator: Chris King

Start: 10.00am

* eligible for Senior Trophy qualification

1. Strata Brass*

2. Langley*

3. Kidlington Concert Brass*

4. Haverhill Silver*

5. Stannington*

6. Jackfield

7. Milton Keynes Brass*

8. City of Cardiff M1

9. Verwood Concert Brass

10. Enderby

11. Derwent Brass

12. Blackburn & Darwen

13. Filton Concert Brass

14. Burry Port Town

15. Eccles Borough

16. Amersham*

17. Aldbourne

18. SW Comms*





First Section:



Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Start: 9.30am

1. Markham & District

2. Stannington

3. Eccles Borough

4. Milton Keynes Brass

5. Strata Brass

6. Langley

7. Pontarddulais Town

8. Haydock Band

9. Shirley Band

10. City of Bristol





Second Section:



Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

Start: 10.30am

1. Gresley Colliery

2. Ibstock Brick Brass

3. Oxford Cherwell Brass

4. Weston Brass

5. Harborough

6. RAF St Athan Vol

7. BD1 Brass

8. Stourport-on-Severn





Third Section:



Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

Start: 3.30pm

1. RAF St Athan Vol

2. Stourport-on-Severn

3. Putney & Wimbledon

4. Rode Hall Silver

5. Reading Spring Gardens

6. Hawk Green

7. The Melton Band

8. Wem Jubilee





Fourth Section:



Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

Start: 5.00pm

1. Wem Jubilee

2. Amington Band

3. Cross Keys Silver

4. Putney & Wimbledon