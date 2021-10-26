The Champions return...

The debut concert appearance of Champions of Brass — packed with more titles to their names than the British Library will be held later this year — so book your ticket now.

The long awaited concert debut of Champions of Brass — the ensemble made up of some of the finest legendary players in the UK banding movement will take place later this year.

The band is following in the musical footsteps of the equally legendary Men o' Brass and subsequent Kings of Brass with an updated all-inclusive line-up of playing talent reviving the type of repertoire that packed auditoriums and concerts halls in banding's heydays.

Time and place

The concert takes place at St James Church in Slaithwaite on Sunday 12th December (7.00pm) with the band being led by the Marple Maestro, Garry Cutt.

He will be bringing down his baton on an ensemble that will feature the likes of Alan Morrison, Kevin Crockford, Lucy Cutt, Nick Hudson, Morgan Griffiths, Michael Dodd, Peter Christian, Shaun Crowther, Simon Gresswell and many more for a night of superb music making.

The compere for the evening will be David Hoyle of BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass, so there is sure to be a great atmosphere.

Enthused

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson said: "It's been a long time coming due to Covid-19 but now we have the date in the diary and we have enjoyed our first rehearsals together, so the ball is really rolling.

Everyone is enthused about the project and what we hope will help get audiences back to listening to live brass band music."

Tickets

Tickets for the concert are just £10 and can be booked now via www.eventbrite.co.uk or the band directly championsofbrass@gmail.com

Sunday 12th December (7.00pm)

St James Church

Station Road

Slaithwaite

Huddersfield

HD75AW