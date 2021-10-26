                 

*
banner

News

The Champions return...

The debut concert appearance of Champions of Brass — packed with more titles to their names than the British Library will be held later this year — so book your ticket now.

Champions of Brass
  The new band is packed with legendary players

Tuesday, 26 October 2021

        

The long awaited concert debut of Champions of Brass — the ensemble made up of some of the finest legendary players in the UK banding movement will take place later this year.

The band is following in the musical footsteps of the equally legendary Men o' Brass and subsequent Kings of Brass with an updated all-inclusive line-up of playing talent reviving the type of repertoire that packed auditoriums and concerts halls in banding's heydays.

Time and place

The concert takes place at St James Church in Slaithwaite on Sunday 12th December (7.00pm) with the band being led by the Marple Maestro, Garry Cutt.

He will be bringing down his baton on an ensemble that will feature the likes of Alan Morrison, Kevin Crockford, Lucy Cutt, Nick Hudson, Morgan Griffiths, Michael Dodd, Peter Christian, Shaun Crowther, Simon Gresswell and many more for a night of superb music making.

The compere for the evening will be David Hoyle of BBC Radio Leeds Yorkshire Brass, so there is sure to be a great atmosphere.

Enthused

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson said: "It's been a long time coming due to Covid-19 but now we have the date in the diary and we have enjoyed our first rehearsals together, so the ball is really rolling.

Everyone is enthused about the project and what we hope will help get audiences back to listening to live brass band music."

Tickets

Tickets for the concert are just £10 and can be booked now via www.eventbrite.co.uk or the band directly championsofbrass@gmail.com

Sunday 12th December (7.00pm)
St James Church
Station Road
Slaithwaite
Huddersfield
HD75AW

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

YuHan

Global links for Tredegar Euph star

October 26 • Welsh champion's Taiwanese euphonium star is building his teaching connections across the globe from his new home in South Wales.

German

Report & Results: 2021 German Open

October 26 • 3BA Concert Band leads the prize winners on their journey to the European Championships after a fine weekend of music making in Brilon.

Champions of Brass

The Champions return...

October 26 • The debut concert appearance of Champions of Brass — packed with more titles to their names than the British Library will be held later this year — so book your ticket now.

Conductors

National Youth announce Conductor Competition finalists

October 25 • Six talented conductors claim their places in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Conductor Competition Final.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

October 25 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek applications for the positions of Principal Cornet and Bass (position negotiable). Read more at www.wantageband.org/vacancies for all information inc. other opportunities and potential mileage allowance.

Mole Veterans Band

October 24 • Players required in all areas, but particularly tutti cornets and horns

West Somerset Brass Band

October 23 • We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top