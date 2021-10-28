The best young entertainers are coming to BiC

There are some brilliant youth bands competing at the Youth Brass in Concert Championships this year — so make sure you book your tickets to see them in action or enjoy the performances live streamed to your home...

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November — and if you can't make it to Sage Gateshead you can enjoy all the brilliant entertainment from home thanks to the livestream broadcast on the www.wobplay.com recording platform.

There are fantastic bands to enjoy too — from the amazing Youth Brass in Concert contenders to the leading rivals for the most prestigious entertainment contest title in the banding world.

Make sure you don't miss a single note...

Go to: www.wobplay.com