The best young entertainers are coming to BiC

There are some brilliant youth bands competing at the Youth Brass in Concert Championships this year — so make sure you book your tickets to see them in action or enjoy the performances live streamed to your home...

Brass in Concert
  The fantastic youth bands will be entertaining you at Brass in Concert this year

Thursday, 28 October 2021

        

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November — and if you can't make it to Sage Gateshead you can enjoy all the brilliant entertainment from home thanks to the livestream broadcast on the www.wobplay.com recording platform.

There are fantastic bands to enjoy too — from the amazing Youth Brass in Concert contenders to the leading rivals for the most prestigious entertainment contest title in the banding world.

Make sure you don't miss a single note...

Go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Latest News »

Japanese

Report & Results: 2021 Japanese Slow Melody Contest

October 28 • The first ever Japanese Slow Melody competition was recently held on-line with encouraging performances to enjoy for listeners and adjudicators alike.

mARSHALL

Marshall masterclass at Wychavon

October 28 • Richard Marshall will be adding to the musical attractions at the Wychavon Festival of Brass this weekend

GUS Youth Brass 2000

GUS & Youth Brass 2000 renew links

October 27 • A 30 year link will be renewed between GUS Band and Youth Brass 2000 next month.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Skelmersdale Prize Band

Monday 1 November • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

DIGGLE BAND

October 27 • Diggle band 2nd section North West are looking to appoint with immediate effect an experienced conductor to take the band forward. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.45-9.45 pm. at Diggle Band Club. Saddleworth.

City of Bristol Brass Band

October 27 • A TENOR HORN player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Cheltenham Silver Band

October 27 • Musical Director for 3rd section band.. Enthusiastic MD to work closely with the band to give an enjoyable, supportive and creative atmosphere in rehearsals, concerts and contests.. We would like to appoint someone to take us to the Areas in 2022..

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

