Foden's looking for eager Explorers

The National Champion is looking to help youngsters gain an 'Explore Arts Award'.

Earlier this year Foden's Band was successful in an application to the Heritage Lottery Fund to fund a number of appropriate projects.

Award

One of these was an initiative was for young people to work towards a nationally recognised 'Explore Arts Award', with Mark Wilkinson telling 4BR: "The 'Arts Explore Award' is an Entry Level qualification on the Regulated Qualifications Framework and participants who complete it will receive a certificate and can then progress to Bronze, Silver and Gold levels."

The award is free of charge and would be led by a specialist in this field on-line.

Students complete a number of activities such as creating a piece of art work, reviewing on line events, researching Foden's Band as well as sharing musical experiences and highlights about themselves to others.

Fun commitment

Mark added: "We are looking for 15 volunteers aged between 8 and 16 who would be asked to commit to between 20 — 35 hours over a 5-month period online.

The work involved would be fun and would hopefully give participants a greater understanding of the arts, social history as well as a firm knowledge of Foden's fantastic history.'

Further info can be found via: https://www.artsaward.org.uk/site/?id=2301

We are looking for 15 volunteers aged between 8 and 16 who would be asked to commit to between 20 — 35 hours over a 5-month period online Mark Wilkinson.

Advertisement

Contact

Those interested in taking part in the Award under the guidance of Foden's should contact Mark Wilkinson prior to the 15th November marklwilky@hotmail.com