Results: 2021 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Wychavon successes for Aldbourne, Eccles Borough, BD1 Brass, Wem Jubilee and Cross Keys Silver as the popular event in Evesham returns.

A great days entertainment has taken place in Evesham

Results: Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Chris King 1. Aldbourne — 197

2. City of Cardiff Mellingriffith (M1) — 196

3. Verwood Concert Brass — 195

4. Eccles Borough — 193

5. Filton Concert Brass — 192

6. Amersham — 191

7. Derwent Brass — 190

8. Haverhill Silver — 189

9. Stannington — 188

10. Jackfield (Elcock Reisen) — 186

11. Strata Brass — 185

12. Enderby — 183

13. Langley — 182

14. Blackburn & Darwen — 180

15. Kidlington Concert Brass — 179

16. SW Comms — 177

17. Milton Keynes Brass — 176** Winning Conductor: Glyn Williams

Entertainment Award: Derwent Brass

Best Soloist: Cornet (SW Comms)

Best Baritones: City of Cardiff

Best Percussion: Langley

Spring Festival Invitation for Senior Trophy: Amersham

Youngest Player: Angus Gray (Eccles Borough) — 9 **Penalty point deducted First Section:

Adjudicator: Chris King 1. Eccles Borough — 195

2. Haydock — 193

3. Milton Keynes Brass — 188

4. Pontardulais Town — 187

5. Markham & District — 184

6. Stannington — 180

7. Langley — 178

8. Strata Brass — 175

9. Shirley — 173 Winning Conductor: Mareika Gray

Entertainment Award: Haydock

Best Soloist: Eb Bass Shirley Morgan-Hart

Best Baritone Section: Haydock

Best Percussion: Milton Keynes Brass

David Morris Award: Euphonium (Pontadulais Town) Second Section:

Adjudicator: Anne Crookston 1. BD1 Brass

2. Weston Brass

3. Harborough

4. Stourport on Severn

5. Ibstock Brick Brass

6. RAF St Athan Volunteers Band

7. Oxford Cherwell Brass Winning Conductor: Jonathan Bates

Entertainment Award: BD1 Brass

Best Soloist: BD1 Brass

Best Baritone Section: BD1 Brass

Best Percussion: BD1 Brass Third Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher 1. Wem Jubilee

2. Stourport on Severn

3. Hawk Green (Marple)

4. Rode Hall Silver

5. Putney & Wimbledon

6. Reading Spring Gardens

7. Melton

8. RAF St Athan Volunteers Band Winning Conductor: Cathy Rutherford

Entertainment Award: WEM Jubilee

Best Soloist: WEM Jubilee

Best Baritone Section: Stourport on Severn

Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee

Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Solo Trombone (Hawk Green Marple) Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Anne Crookston 1. Cross Keys Silver

2. Wem Jubilee

3. Putney & Wimbledon

4. Amington Winning Conductor: Sion Rhys Jones

Entertainment Award: WEM Jubilee

Best Soloist: Putney & Wimbledon

Best Baritone Section: Cross Keys Silver

Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee