Results: 2021 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Wychavon successes for Aldbourne, Eccles Borough, BD1 Brass, Wem Jubilee and Cross Keys Silver as the popular event in Evesham returns.

Wychavon
  A great days entertainment has taken place in Evesham

Saturday, 30 October 2021

        

Results:

Championship Section:


Adjudicator: Chris King

1. Aldbourne — 197
2. City of Cardiff Mellingriffith (M1) — 196
3. Verwood Concert Brass — 195
4. Eccles Borough — 193
5. Filton Concert Brass — 192
6. Amersham — 191
7. Derwent Brass — 190
8. Haverhill Silver — 189
9. Stannington — 188
10. Jackfield (Elcock Reisen) — 186
11. Strata Brass — 185
12. Enderby — 183
13. Langley — 182
14. Blackburn & Darwen — 180
15. Kidlington Concert Brass — 179
16. SW Comms — 177
17. Milton Keynes Brass — 176**

Winning Conductor: Glyn Williams
Entertainment Award: Derwent Brass
Best Soloist: Cornet (SW Comms)
Best Baritones: City of Cardiff
Best Percussion: Langley
Spring Festival Invitation for Senior Trophy: Amersham
Youngest Player: Angus Gray (Eccles Borough) — 9

**Penalty point deducted

First Section:


Adjudicator: Chris King

1. Eccles Borough — 195
2. Haydock — 193
3. Milton Keynes Brass — 188
4. Pontardulais Town — 187
5. Markham & District — 184
6. Stannington — 180
7. Langley — 178
8. Strata Brass — 175
9. Shirley — 173

Winning Conductor: Mareika Gray
Entertainment Award: Haydock
Best Soloist: Eb Bass Shirley Morgan-Hart
Best Baritone Section: Haydock
Best Percussion: Milton Keynes Brass
David Morris Award: Euphonium (Pontadulais Town)

Second Section:


Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

1. BD1 Brass
2. Weston Brass
3. Harborough
4. Stourport on Severn
5. Ibstock Brick Brass
6. RAF St Athan Volunteers Band
7. Oxford Cherwell Brass

Winning Conductor: Jonathan Bates
Entertainment Award: BD1 Brass
Best Soloist: BD1 Brass
Best Baritone Section: BD1 Brass
Best Percussion: BD1 Brass

Third Section:


Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

1. Wem Jubilee
2. Stourport on Severn
3. Hawk Green (Marple)
4. Rode Hall Silver
5. Putney & Wimbledon
6. Reading Spring Gardens
7. Melton
8. RAF St Athan Volunteers Band

Winning Conductor: Cathy Rutherford
Entertainment Award: WEM Jubilee
Best Soloist: WEM Jubilee
Best Baritone Section: Stourport on Severn
Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee
Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Solo Trombone (Hawk Green Marple)

Fourth Section:


Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

1. Cross Keys Silver
2. Wem Jubilee
3. Putney & Wimbledon
4. Amington

Winning Conductor: Sion Rhys Jones
Entertainment Award: WEM Jubilee
Best Soloist: Putney & Wimbledon
Best Baritone Section: Cross Keys Silver
Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee

        

Wychavon

