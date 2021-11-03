Nicholson takes lead on Coventry return

The experienced David Nicholson has become the new Musical Director of City of Coventry Brass

City of Coventry Brass has announced the appointment of David Nicholson their new Musical Director.

Immersed in brass banding all his life he has a proud and extensive Salvation Army musical heritage.

Experience

This includes five years as a baritone and euphonium player with the International Staff Band and ten years as Bandmaster of the Birmingham Citadel Band.

No stranger to the secular banding world he frequently participated as both a player and conductor, as well as collaborating with World of Brass Recordings to pioneer DVD recordings of many UK and European contests. During that time he worked closely as a producer with a number of leading bands.

New role

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "More recently David has been Resident Conductor of St. Austell Band in Cornwall. Following a family move back to the heart of England at the beginning of 2021, he is now settling into his new role with City of Coventry Brass."