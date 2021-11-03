Welcome return of Cornish Bugle call

The famous Bugle contest in Cornwall will return in 2022.

One of the great traditional outdoor brass band competitions in the world will be making a welcome return in 2022, with the announcement that the famous West of England Bandsmen's Festival in Bugle will take place on Saturday 18th June.

Celebration

Held in the Cornish village since 1912, only two World Wars had stopped it from being held in the past, so after a two year hiatus its return is real cause for celebration with the hope that it will continue to attract bands from all over the UK and Europe.

With great test-pieces in six sections, the traditional march through the village and the warmest of welcomes it provides an ideal opportunity for bands to enjoy themselves as well as pick up their share of the incredible silverware on offer — including the famous Prince of Wales Trophy.

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.buglebandcontest.co.uk for all the details, or phone the Promoter, Andrew Teague, on 01726 815662.