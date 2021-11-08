A celebration of diverse composer talent...

We talk to Dr Robert Childs about a concert celebrating the rich diversity of compositional talent that the RWCM&D Brass Band will be exploring under his baton this week.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We talk to Dr Robert Childs about a concert celebrating the rich diversity of repertoire that the RWCM&D Brass Band will be exploring under his baton — from Thea Musgrave to Errollyn Wallen and including a new arrangement he has made of a remarkable work by the black American composer William Grant Still.

Time and place

It takes place at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on Wednesday 10th November (7.30pm) and is open to the general public to enjoy.

It will feature rarely heard works from Thea Musgrave (her 'Variations' from 1956), Errollyn Wallen ('Chrome'), Lucy Pankhurst ('Wired') and Hilary Tan ('All the Moon Long') as well as from William Mathias ('Fanfare' from 'Vivat Regina'); Arthur Bliss ('Kenilworth') and Malcolm Arnold ('Padstow Lifeboat').

It takes place at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama on Wednesday 10th November (7.30pm) and is open to the general public to enjoy 4BR

Advertisement

In Memoriam

The concert will also feature a new arrangement made by Dr Childs of 'In Memoriam' — written by African-American composer William Grant Still (1895-1978) (above), which was subtitled; "For the Afro-American Soldiers Who Died for Democracy."

Dr Childs talks about the concert and some of the pieces to be featured.