Enjoy the best of the best at Brass in Concert

If you can't make it to Gateshead then all you have to do is tune in, sit back and relax — and its all there for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home...

  The Brass in Concert Championships take place on 20th November

Tuesday, 09 November 2021

        

The Brass in Concert Championships take place on Saturday 20th November — and if you can't make it to Sage Gateshead you can enjoy all the brilliant entertainment from home thanks to the livestream broadcast on the www.wobplay.com recording platform.

There are fantastic bands to enjoy too — from the amazing Youth Brass in Concert contenders to the leading rivals for the most prestigious entertainment contest title in the banding world.

Make sure you don't miss a single note...

Go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Cory players lead the Andante and Allegro pace of progress

Players from the world's number 1 ranked band have been using their experience to inspire players from the East Anglia Brass Band Association.

A celebration of diverse composer talent...

We talk to Dr Robert Childs about a concert celebrating the rich diversity of compositional talent that the RWCM&D Brass Band will be exploring under his baton this week.

Report & Result: 2021 Borders Entertainment Contest

Success for Irvine & Dreghorn as Scottish banding returns in fine style at the Borders Entertainment Contest.

