Death of Bob Bates

The death has been announced of Bob Bates.

The British Open Championships has announced the passing of Bob Bates, one of its stalwart supporters and volunteers.

He passed away on Monday 8th November, aged 76.

Essential part

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Bob was a unique character with his own style of contest management for over 20 years. He was an essential part of the organising and management teams at the British Open and Spring Festivals as well as the Pontins and Lancashire Contests.

His love for the banding movement was such that he readily undertook much of the hidden work away from the contest stage at these events — something that we know was very much appreciated by the competing bands and players."

Thoughts

The spokesperson added: "Our thoughts are with his wife and soulmate Barbara, Janet and Ian, Christine and families. Bob will be greatly missed."