Black Dyke history in demand

David Hirst's history of the famous Queensbury band in the Victorian era has found worldwide Pondasher appeal.

Black Dyke
  David Hirst has looked closely at the band's history during the Victorian era

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

There has been worldwide demand for David Hirst's Victorian history of Black Dyke Band, which has sold well over half its initial print run in the first three weeks since its publication.

Victorian era

'The Celebrated Black Dyke Mills Band' covers the period from its embryonic beginnings as an early brass and reed ensemble in Queensbury through to the turn of the 20th century.

The mix of clear narrative and detailed research in to the band, its personalities as well as musical excellence has also gained widespread critical acclaim.

Research

David told 4BR: "I'm delighted that the book has been received with so much enthusiasm and glad that this period of brass band history, and particularly the role of Black Dyke Band has been added to the increasing list of brass band research".

David has already planned his next book which focusses on the famous contests held at Belle Vue in Manchester.

Review and purchase:

4BR's review of the book can be read at:
https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/general/lit039.asp

'The Celebrated Black Dyke Mills Band — The Victorian Years' is available from Kirklees Music at: www.kirkleesmusic.co.uk and is priced at £11.99 plus post & packing.

Also direct from Black Dyke Band at: https://www.blackdykeband.co.uk/shop/shop/merchandise/the-celebrated-black-dyke-mills-band-the-victorian-years-david-hirst/

        

