Guardian feature for Abertillery 50th anniversary

A new work from the pen of Philip Harper will be featured as part of Welsh band's 50th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

Abertllery
  The band was formed in 1971

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

The 50th anniversary of the formation of Abertillery Town Band will be marked today (Saturday 13th November) with a special concert in their hometown.

Successes and challenges

Formed in 1971 by Joyce Morgan from the front room of her home, they have since become one of the stalwart banding organisations in Wales, enjoying success as well as challenges over the past half century.

The band claimed the Fourth Section Welsh Regional title in 1985, and in recent years has been rejuvenated, qualifying for the Third Section National Finals in 2017 where they came third.

During the enforced Covid-19 break they maintained a proactive approach under MD, Alun F Williams, which enabled them to plan for this 50th anniversary celebration and special dinner later in the evening.

Guest soloist and Guardian feature

The concert will feature guest soloist Daniel Thomas, who started playing by receiving peripatetic lessons whilst at school in the town. As part of the celebrations, he visited a number of local schools to wow children with his playing and inspire them to take up playing a brass instrument.

The event will also feature the world premiere of a specially commissioned work from the pen of Philip Harper entitled, 'The Guardian of the Valleys' — the memorial sculpture that can be found on the site of a former local colliery.

Parliamentary recognition

The band's achievement was also marked at the Welsh Parliament this week when local AS/MS Peredur Owen Griffiths offered his congratulations in a debate at the Senedd.

The concert will take place at The Met Theatre in Abertillery at 2.00pm. Tickets will be available at the door.

        

