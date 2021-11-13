                 

Dunne takes MD role at Forest of Dean Brass

Thomas Dunne has become the new Musical Director at Forest of Dean Brass.

Dunne
  Thomas Dunne is the new Musical Director of Forest of Dean Brass

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

Forest of Dean Brass has announced the appointment of Thomas Dunne as their new Musical Director.

It sees a return to the West of England First Section band for the former Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama euphonium graduate, who conducted them at their 25th anniversary concert in 2019, and throughout their 2021 summer concert series.

Experience

With extensive playing experience with the likes of Rogerstone, Markham & District and more latterly with Filton Concert Brass, the appointment will now see him focus on Forest of Dean as well as his existing conducting role with Lydney Band.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment he said: "I'm delighted. We've had a great relationship since I first helped out in 2019, and I've remained consistently impressed by the standard of playing, the community ethos, and the strong camaraderie of the band ever since."

He added: "My thanks and best wishes go to Filton Concert who I enjoyed great times with but I'm now eagerly anticipating working with Forest of Dean Brass and build on what is a string foundation to achieve further success."

        

TAGS: Forest of Dean

