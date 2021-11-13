                 

*
Chrome finish inspires brass students

An inspirational visit to Cardiff by composer Errollyn Wallen culminated recently in a performance of her acclaimed work 'Chrome' by the RWCMD Brass Band.

Wallen
  Errollyn Wallen paid an inspirational visit to the college.

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) recently welcomed award winning composer, musician and RWCMD Fellow Errollyn Wallen to work with students ahead of a performance of her brass band work, 'Chrome'.

Artist in Residence

As an Artist in Residence during 2021 her music has been performed across the college's music departments, with her latest visit culminating in the performance directed by Dr Robert Childs of the work originally written for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 1997.

A RWCMD spokesperson told 4BR: "Errollyn's visit was an immersive experience for the students, enabling them to experience her composition in context.

It also allied with the College's redesign of its ambitious Music undergraduate programme which focuses on collaboration, artistry and society."

Errollyn's visit was an immersive experience for the students, enabling them to experience her composition in contextRWCM&D

Journey together

"Her residency is the start of a long journey together," added Director of Music Tim Rhys-Evans.

"Errollyn is an artist that embodies our values as a College. She has changed the perception of what music means to society and we're looking forward to her inspiring future work from our composers, and that our work will inspire her."

Head of Music Performance Kevin Price agreed: "Our job is to train professional listeners and Errollyn is the ultimate example of someone who has deep empathy and care, and that's the influence and inspiration we want to bring to our students as they train to be the musicians of the next generation."

        

