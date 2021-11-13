                 

*
News

Welsh contest boost as season opener heads to Newport

The popular Welsh Open Entertainment Championship returns in 2022 at a new venue in Newport and the attraction of a trip to Blackpool.

Newport
  The contest will be held at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport

Saturday, 13 November 2021

        

The domestic contesting movement in Wales has been given a timely boost with the news that the popular Welsh Open Entertainment Championship is to return in 2022.

Traditionally seen as the opening event of the contest calendar it will return following the Covid-19 break for a 24th time at its new venue of the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre in Newport on Sunday 20th February.

Spring Festival

The contest attracts Championship and First Section competitors from both sides of the River Severn, and with the highest placed qualifying band also gaining an invitation to compete in the British Open Spring Festival Senior Trophy contest in May it is hoped it will attract another strong field of contenders.

In addition the first prize of £1,000 offers an excellent opportunity for an early boost to the bank account, whilst the magnificent CISWO Challenge Trophy is just one of the many pieces of impressive prize-winning silverware on offer.

Entry packs for 2022 Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will be available from Monday 15th November 2021.

However, numbers are restricted for 2022 to the first 12 bands to enter, a reserve list will be in place for bands that enter after that.

Ideal opportunity

Contest Controller Dean Evans told 4BR: "We are very grateful to Martin and Karyn Mortimer for allowing our contest to continue to be part of the qualification ladder for the British Open Championships.

It offers an ideal opportunity for ambitious bands to take the first step to a potential appearance at Symphony Hall in future years."

Entry packs and more information:

For further information or to request an entry pack, please contact the Contest Organiser, Dean Evans at: contestcontroller.welshopen@gmail.com

        

Newport

Welsh contest boost as season opener heads to Newport

November 13 • The popular Welsh Open Entertainment Championship returns in 2022 at a new venue in Newport and the attraction of a trip to Blackpool.

